DeFi Development Corp. Announces Completion of April 2026 Community AMA

BOCA RATON, FL, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company”), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced the successful completion of its March 2026 community Ask Me Anything (AMA) session hosted on Reddit.

The AMA, held on April 24, 2026, provided an open forum for the Company’s management team to engage directly with its community and investors. Topics discussed included DFDV’s treasury strategy, Solana ecosystem developments, validator operations, digital asset treasury (DAT) expansion initiatives, and ongoing product innovation across its onchain yield and tokenization efforts.

The AMA can be accessed here: https://www.reddit.com/r/DFDVDegens/comments/1sqvbjw/april_2026_official_dfdv_ama_ask_the_team_anything/.

The Company remains committed to maintaining transparent and consistent communication with its stakeholders through regular community engagement initiatives.

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

The Company is also an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing value-add services and software subscriptions to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service.

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com



Media Contact:

press@defidevcorp.com

