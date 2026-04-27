La Rosa Holdings Announces 2024 Revenue Restatement; Confirms No Impact to Gross Profit, Net Income or Cash Flow

Celebration, FL, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a real estate and PropTech enterprise, today announced a non-cash restatement of its previously reported revenue for fiscal 2024.

The Company determined that its previously issued audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2024 should be revised due to the calculation of ASC 606 Gross vs. Net, with revenue adjusted to $58.6 million to properly reflect certain property management fee revenues generated by La Rosa Property Management, LLC. These adjustments reduce overall revenue by $10.8 million and cost of sale while leaving gross margin intact resulting in an increase to the percentage of gross margin for the company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 from 8.57% to 10.14%. Additionally, the Company has revised its previously issued guidance for 2025 to $68.6 million to reflect the adjustment to revenue recognition.

Despite these adjustments, La Rosa continues to deliver strong growth, with preliminary unaudited revenue increasing 17% year-over-year to $68.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $58.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Importantly, the restatement has no impact on the Company’s gross profit, operating income, net income, shareholders’ equity, or cash flows.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented, “This adjustment reflects a refinement in revenue recognition and presentation, not a change in the underlying strength of our business. Our profitability, cash generation, and overall financial position remain unchanged. Despite the restatement, we expect to achieve 17% year-over-year revenue growth, highlighting the continued momentum in our core operations. Gross profit remains unchanged, resulting in an increase in gross margin from 8.57% to 10.14% for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and we expect a similar improvement in 2025.We intend to file our Annual Report on Form 10-K shortly.”

“Additionally, we are progressing with our acquisition of Consensus Core Technologies, a provider of critical infrastructure solutions for artificial intelligence ("AI") and high-performance computing. The proposed acquisition of Consensus is intended to position La Rosa immediately at the forefront of the AI infrastructure ecosystem, providing the Company with a scalable platform to participate in the accelerating demand for AI compute capacity and enhance long-term shareholder value,” concluded Mr. La Rosa.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) intends to transform the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 24 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has five franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020Email: LRHC@crescendo-ir.com

