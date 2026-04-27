Akari Therapeutics Secures Australian Patent Approval, Further Expanding Global Protection of Its Proprietary PH1 RNA Splicing Modulator ADC Payload



Patent covers proprietary 2nd generation Thailanstatin analog payload designed for use in ADCs (antibody-drug conjugates) targeting cancer



Approval strengthens Akari’s global intellectual property across all major markets and supports advancement of AKTX-101 and ADC pipeline



TAMPA, Fla. and LONDON, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with novel RNA splicing modulator payloads, today announced the acceptance of an Australian patent covering its core payload technology, and further expanding protection of its proprietary ADC platform.

The accepted patent (Application No. 2024201765), titled “Thailanstatin Analogs,” includes composition-of-matter claims covering proprietary analogs of Thailanstatin designed for use as cytotoxic ADC therapeutics. This patent contains broad claims covering the use of these proprietary splicing payloads with state-of-the-art ADC linkers and may be used to target different proteins on the cancer cell.

Akari’s growing pipeline of novel ADCs including AKTX-101 (targeting TROP2 directed) and AKTX-102 (targeting CEACAM5) all use the PH1 payload that is built around this novel IP. Targeting RNA splicing biology has the potential to be a highly effective and differentiated strategy to attack cancer tumors in multiple ways by eliminating vital proteins needed for cancer cell survival, as well as uniquely activating the immune system to drive durable efficacy.

“This patent acceptance strengthens the foundation of our proprietary payload platform and reinforces our ability to build a differentiated ADC pipeline,” said Abizer Gaslightwala, President and Chief Executive Officer of Akari Therapeutics. “Our RNA splicing payload enable us to build a novel class of ADC therapeutics that have the potential to disrupt the current ADC category, and we believe expanding broad composition-of-matter protection globally is critical to unlocking multiple ADCs across tumor types and major markets around the world. This patent grant continues to increase the total value of Akari’s novel ADC technology, while enabling us to advance the development of cancer therapies for patients across the world while protecting our intellectual property.”

This Australian patent approval builds on Akari’s expanding global intellectual property portfolio, which includes issued patents in the United States, China, India, Japan, Israel, and Mexico, further strengthening protection of its proprietary PH1 payload platform and reinforcing the Company’s strategy to establish broad, global composition-of-matter coverage.

Akari’s lead program, AKTX-101, a TROP2-targeting ADC powered by its proprietary PH1 payload, is currently in IND-enabling studies with a targeted Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial expected in late 2026/ early 2027. This enables Akari to continue to advance its novel ADC into a rapidly evolving TROP2 ADC class expected to reach ~$12B by 20331.

This patent approval further strengthens Akari’s intellectual property across payload chemistry, ADC architecture, and therapeutic applications, supporting the Company’s strategy to advance a durable and differentiated platform for next-generation ADC development.

¹ DataIntelo, TROP2-Targeted Therapies Market Report, 2026

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics is an oncology biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with a unique payload, PH1, which targets RNA splicing. Utilizing its innovative ADC discovery platform, the Company has the ability to generate ADC candidates and optimize them based on the desired application to any antigen target of interest. Akari’s lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the Trop2 receptor on cancer cells with a proprietary linker, enabling it to deliver its novel PH1 payload directly into the tumor with minimal off-target effects. Unlike current ADCs that use microtubule inhibitors and DNA-damaging agents as their payloads, PH1 is a novel payload that is a spliceosome modulator designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cancer cells. This splicing modulation has been shown in preclinical animal models to induce cancer cell death while activating both the innate and adaptive immune systems to drive robust and durable activity. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has been shown to have significant activity and prolonged survival relative to ADCs with traditional payloads. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival as both a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. The PH1 payload has also been demonstrated to be very active against cancer cells with key oncogenic drivers such as KRAS, BRAF, ARV7, FGFR3 fusions, and others. The Company has initiated IND enabling studies for AKTX-101 with a goal of starting its First-In-Human trial by late 2026/early 2027. Akari is also developing AKTX-102, an ADC candidate targeting CEACAM5 (Carcinoembryonic Antigen-related Cell Adhesion Molecule-5), a well-validated tumor antigen broadly expressed across multiple solid tumors. AKTX-102 is designed to leverage Akari’s proprietary PH1 spliceosome-modulating payload and a novel antibody construct to enable differentiated tumor cell killing and immune activation.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.akaritx.com and connect on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about the Company that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of the Company. Actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “future,” “opportunity” “will likely result,” “target,” variations of such words, and similar expressions or negatives of these words are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the ability of the Company to advance its product candidates for the treatment of cancer and the timing of commencement of a Phase I clinical trial. These statements are based on the Company’s current plans, estimates and projections. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. A number of important factors, including those described in this communication, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect future results and may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, without limitation: the Company’s need for additional capital; the potential impact of unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, costs, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition and losses on the future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the business; risks related to global as well as local political and economic conditions, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; potential delays or failures related to research and/or development of the Company’s programs or product candidates; risks related to any loss of the Company’s patents or other intellectual property rights; any interruptions of the supply chain for raw materials or manufacturing for the Company’s product candidates, including as a result of potential tariffs; the nature, timing, cost and possible success and therapeutic applications of product candidates being developed by the Company and/or its collaborators or licensees; the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by the Company, and/or its collaborators or licensees may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of the Company’s product candidates; risks related to competition for the Company’s product candidates; and the Company’s ability to successfully develop or commercialize its product candidates. While the foregoing list of factors presented here is considered representative, no list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release except as required by law.

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