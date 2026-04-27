Virtuix to Present at the Market Movers Investor Summit in New York City

Virtuix CEO Jan Goetgeluk Joins the Main Stage with Alex Rodriguez, Grant Cardone, and Other Business and Investment Speakers

Omni One Will Be Demonstrated Live on Stage to an Audience of 500 Institutional Investors, Family Offices, and High-Net-Worth Individuals

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of full-body virtual reality systems, today announced that Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Market Movers Investor Summit hosted by The Money Channel on May 5, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET in the historic Bank of New York building at 48 Wall Street in New York City.

In addition to meeting with investors, the Virtuix team will deliver a live demonstration of Omni One, Virtuix’s full-body VR platform often referred to as the “Peloton for gamers” on the main stage to an audience of over 500 institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. The presentation will give attendees a firsthand look at the immersive gameplay and physical movement that make Omni One a revolutionary technology.

Virtuix also plans to highlight recent traction across both consumer and defense end markets. On the consumer side, Virtuix recently joined Meta’s “Made for Meta” program, making Omni One compatible with Meta Quest headsets and content. On the defense side, Virtuix recently announced a development agreement with the U.S. Navy and delivered an Omni One system to the U.S. Marine Corps, building on prior sales to the U.S. Army at West Point, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and Yokota Air Base.

"We are looking forward to presenting at the Market Movers Investor Summit and showing investors Omni One firsthand,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO of Virtuix. “There is no better way to understand Omni One than to see it in action. This event gives us the opportunity to put Omni One in front of an influential investor audience and to update the market on the traction we are seeing across both our consumer and defense businesses.”

The Market Movers Investor Summit is a curated Wall Street event designed to bring together public company executives, investors, fund managers, founders, operators, and family offices for presentations, networking, and direct access opportunities. The event is powered by The Money Channel, a media and market awareness platform whose network includes thousands of active market participants, including institutional investors, investment bankers, stockbrokers, and financial planners.

Investors and interested parties who are unable to attend in person are encouraged to visit the Company's investor relations website at invest.virtuix.com for additional information.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of full-body virtual reality systems for consumer, enterprise, and defense markets. The company’s premier portfolio of “Omni” omni-directional treadmills enables players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of XR and AI, delivering immersive experiences to users worldwide. For more information, visit virtuix.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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Company Contact

Lauren Premo

Virtuix Inc.

press@virtuix.com