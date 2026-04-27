Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMET NO 21/2026 - April 27, 2026

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces, pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, the following transactions in shares of Royal Unibrew A/S carried out by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Ruzicka 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chair of the Board of Directors, Royal Unibrew A/S b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Royal Unibrew A/S b) LEI 529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S







ISIN DK0060634707 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 408.80 2,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volumes

Price

2,000

DKK 817,600 e) Date of the transaction 2026-04-24, 11:40 am CEST f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.





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