Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

 | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMET NO 21/2026 - April 27, 2026

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces, pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, the following transactions in shares of Royal Unibrew A/S carried out by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePeter Ruzicka
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChair of the Board of Directors, Royal Unibrew A/S
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRoyal Unibrew A/S
b)LEI529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S



ISIN DK0060634707
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 408.802,000
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volumes
  • Price

2,000
DKK 817,600
e)Date of the transaction2026-04-24, 11:40 am CEST
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.


Attachment


Attachments

RU_Announcement_21-2026
GlobeNewswire

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