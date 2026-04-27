TeaPot® Declares Second Saturday in May “Take Your Mom to the Dispensary Day”

Toronto, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh off 4/20, TeaPot®, the award-winning cannabis-infused iced tea brand from The Boston Beer Company’s Canadian-based subsidiary (BBCCC, Inc.) declares a new holiday worth celebrating: Take Your Mom to the Dispensary Day.

Since cannabis was legalized in Canada in 2018, consumption by older adults has risen more rapidly than any other age group. Still, despite legalization, cannabis-related stigma persists for older adults1. That’s why TeaPot is enlisting its loyal drinkers to thank the moms in their lives by shepherding them to their local dispensary for a can of non-carbonated, great-tasting, cannabis infused iced tea.

How to Celebrate “Take Your Mom to the Dispensary Day”

Pick the mother in your life: mom, grandma, wife, aunt, mother-in-law, stepmom, mom-friend, dog mom, etc. Block off the Saturday before Mother’s Day, this year it’s May 9th Visit https://drinkteapot.com/find-us/ and locate the nearest of over 2,000 TeaPot retailers across Canada On Saturday, bring mom to the dispensary and help her choose the style of TeaPot right for her Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend responsibly and make new memories together!

Introducing New “TeaPot Extra” Raspberry Black Tea

Coinciding with this new holiday is the launch of TeaPot’s newest innovation: Raspberry Black Tea. Dubbed “TeaPot Extra,” this cannabis iced tea is made with real black tea and infused with 10mg of Live Rosin THC and 10mg of CBG – “the mother of all cannabinoids.” TeaPot Extra also contains 30mg of naturally occurring tea-sourced caffeine.

TeaPot Extra Raspberry Black Tea is crafted with:

10mg of live rosin THC

10mg of CBG

30mg of caffeine

Zero carbonation

Natural raspberry flavour

Real black tea

“TeaPot is easy to understand, easy to consume, and best enjoyed with those who you can truly be yourself with,” said Paul Weaver, Boston Beer’s head of cannabis, who is based in Toronto. “Take Your Mom to the Dispensary Day may be tongue in cheek, but it also reflects a broader shift in the stigma surrounding cannabis that extends beyond generational lines. Our new Raspberry Black Tea contains 10mg of THC, 10mg of CBG, and 30mg of naturally occurring caffeine, which should make for an extra chill family gathering.”

Where to Find TeaPot

TeaPot is available at select Canadian dispensaries and online retailers nationwide. For detailed TeaPot availability information, visit https://drinkteapot.com/find-us/.

For more information about TeaPot, follow @DrinkTeaPot on Instagram.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio.

In 2021, Boston Beer established a Canadian-based subsidiary (BBCCC, Inc.) to serve as a dedicated research and innovation hub focused on non-alcoholic cannabis beverages. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites. Please enjoy responsibly.

1 Renard J, Panesar B, Noorbakhsh S, Wadsworth E, Cristiano N, Gabrys R. Perceptions of cannabis among adults aged 60 years and older in Canada: a qualitative study. Health Promot Chronic Dis Prev Can. 2025;45(10):395-406. https://doi.org/10.24095/hpcdp.45.10.01

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