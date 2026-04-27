JETOUR stages lake navigation display and off-road test drives as Chinese SUV brand expands global reach

BEIJING, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinese automotive brand JETOUR used this week’s Auto China 2026 exhibition and a related international media program in Beijing to present itself as an increasingly global player in the sport utility vehicle market, combining hybrid technology, off-road image, live demonstrations and hands-on test drives.





A standout highlight of the event was an on-lake demonstration on Beijing’s outskirts, where journalists watched the new JETOUR G700 SUV perform controlled water navigation. The display showcased the model’s reliable wading capacity and robust engineering, delivering a striking visual showcase for global media. Beyond staged displays, JETOUR hosted comprehensive test drives, letting invited journalists assess multiple models on paved roads, hill climbs, uneven ground and professional off-road obstacles. Blending spectacular showcases with hands-on trials, the brand enabled media to gain authentic first-hand experience of its vehicles’ overall performance.

The event signals a key industry shift. Long associated overseas with affordable pricing and emerging electric vehicle strengths, Chinese automakers are rapidly advancing into high-margin SUV segments and boosting global brand influence, with JETOUR at the forefront of this trend.

JETOUR is one of the brands aiming to benefit from that shift.

At the Beijing auto show, the company promoted what it calls its “Travel+” strategy, presenting vehicles designed not only as transport products but as part of a broader mobility lifestyle linked to tourism, family travel and outdoor recreation. Company representatives described the concept as matching vehicles to real-life scenarios rather than only to conventional market segments.

That approach reflects wider trends across the global auto industry. As differences in powertrains become less visible to consumers, automakers are placing greater importance on design identity, user experience and emotional appeal.

JETOUR’s central product during the event was the G700, a large hybrid SUV positioned for buyers seeking premium comfort together with serious off-road credentials. The vehicle includes three locking differentials, air suspension and significant ground clearance, while the cabin features digital displays, premium materials and spacious seating.

During the media drive outside Beijing, the G700 was tested on steep gradients, side slopes and uneven surfaces before returning to ordinary roads. The vehicle demonstrated strong traction and smooth torque delivery at low speed, while remaining quiet and composed in standard driving conditions. For many attending journalists, this dual character — off-road strength combined with road comfort — was one of the model’s strongest selling points.

The T2 i-DM mid-size hybrid SUV was also available for test drives. Featuring a rugged boxy design and lightweight off-road positioning, it balances daily practicality, low fuel consumption and adventure-style design. Compared with traditional gasoline SUVs of the same class, it offers a smoother, quieter driving experience and responsive intelligent four-wheel-drive performance on off-road roads. Analysts believe the model appeals to young consumers seeking versatile vehicle performance without paying for high-end premium pricing, making it highly suitable for European markets where consumers favor SUVs while remaining sensitive to vehicle usage costs.

JETOUR also released its latest global operating data at the event, confirming cumulative worldwide sales exceeding 2.26 million vehicles and business coverage across approximately 100 countries and regions.





Over the past five years, Chinese automotive brands have expanded rapidly overseas relying on competitive pricing, fast product iteration and mature battery supply chains. However, they now face a new core challenge: building long-term consumer trust and stable brand recognition in markets long dominated by established European, Japanese and Korean automotive brands.

This challenge is particularly prominent in Poland and Central Europe, where consumers attach great importance to vehicle durability, resale value and after-sales service networks. While price competitiveness helps brands enter new markets, sustainable development depends entirely on brand reputation.

JETOUR’s Beijing exhibition fully reflects its awareness of this rule. In addition to displaying technical parameters and new products, the brand focused heavily on brand image building and immersive media experience. The eye-catching lake navigation demonstration strengthened its professional off-road brand positioning, and systematic test drives verified the practical performance and reliability of its products.

JETOUR’s global development strategy is clear: leverage distinctive SUV styling, mature hybrid powertrains, impressive exhibition experiences and excellent driving feedback to accelerate global brand recognition. Its ultimate success in the European market still relies on improved dealer networks, accessible spare parts, comprehensive warranty policies and localized pricing strategies. Even so, the 2026 Beijing Auto Show fully demonstrates the rapid evolution of Chinese automotive brands.

They are no longer presenting themselves only as low-cost alternatives. Increasingly, they are competing for aspiration, identity and market share in segments once dominated by long-established global names.

JETOUR international - jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

JETOUR AUTO

Jinhua Road, Jiujiang District

Wuhu, Anhui, 241000

China

Tina Liu

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd54d579-0453-4648-8b86-7709086737fa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d67427d-c714-4145-82cc-e6c8ba760ae1