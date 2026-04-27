Getty Images Selected as Official Photographer of 2026 Met Gala

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, has once again been named the Official Photographer of The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit, more commonly known as The Met Gala. Taking place on May 4, fashion’s most prestigious event will bring together icons from the world of fashion, film, music, sports, business and art.

Getty Images’ award-winning entertainment photographers and videographers will deliver unparalleled coverage of the invitation-only event for the eighth consecutive year. Employing remote cameras and a mobile film studio, the team will capture every angle – from red carpet arrivals and departures to candid images inside the party and live performances. Imagery from inside the Met Gala will be available to license exclusively on gettyimages.com.

Ken Mainardis, Global Head of Editorial at Getty Images, said: “We’re proud to build on our longstanding partnership with The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue in support of The Costume Institute. Providing exclusive coverage via unrivaled access, content created by entertainment and fashion specialists in tandem with deep industry relationships, our team is excited to deliver world class visuals in near real time, supporting The Met and Vogue in taking the event to fans across the globe as the night unfolds.”



With Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour serving as co-chairs, and lead sponsors Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos as honorary chairs, the gala will celebrate the opening of The Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, Costume Art, with “Fashion is Art” as this year’s dress code. Additionally, Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz will co-chair the Gala Host Committee, with members including Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Misty Copeland, Lena Dunham, LISA, Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Anna Weyant and more. The Costume Art exhibition will pair garments with paintings, sculptures and other art works from The Met’s vast collection – spanning centuries of artistic output – to explore the inherent relationship between clothing and the body over time.

Getty Images holds an extensive archive of Met Gala imagery dating back to 1974, including five decades of coverage from the Ron Galella collection. In addition to The Met Gala, Getty Images content creators are at every major entertainment event globally, from awards ceremonies to fashion weeks to film festivals, covering almost 70,000 entertainment events a year and partnering with major brands on creative content strategy.

Talent, creators and industry professionals can access visuals from The Met Gala and other leading global entertainment events in real time via Access by Getty Images for personal social media needs. The platform enables users to quickly browse, license and share high-quality, rights-cleared content instantly, giving talent and their teams greater control and flexibility over how they appear on social media. To access, visit https://gettyimages.greenfly.site/

Media contact

Gill Jones

gill.jones@gettyimages.com