Plantd Expands Into Furniture with Studio TK as First Brand Partner

OXFORD, N.C., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plantd , a company reimagining American manufacturing from the ground up by turning fast-growing perennial grass into high-performance products, today announced its expansion into the commercial furniture market. Studio TK , a contract furniture company focused on developing social applications and a fellow North Carolina brand, is Plantd's first furniture industry partner, incorporating the company’s panels into Studio TK’s new Clique Luxe bench collection .



The move marks Plantd's first step into a new category beyond homebuilding, where the company has already established itself as a high-performance drop-in replacement for traditional OSB. The partnership with Studio TK signals broader potential for Plantd's grass-based panels to serve the furniture industry, where design precision, sourcing efficiency, and sustainability are increasingly baseline requirements.



"We started with homebuilding because it's one of the largest sources of carbon emissions on the planet, and we built a material that outperforms what's already there," said Nathan Silvernail, CEO and co-founder of Plantd. "Furniture is a natural next step. The same properties that make our panels better for builders make them compelling for furniture makers. This is how we grow the mission category by category."



The Clique Luxe collection, Studio TK's newest addition to its Clique Bench series, features enhanced seat and back cushioning with tailored tufting details designed for greater comfort and visual warmth. Designed by Mario Ruiz, the collection is suited for meeting rooms, cafés, lobbies, and collaborative spaces, and is available in a range of upholstery options and leg configurations. Plantd panels are now being used as primary structural components.

"What excites us about furniture is the breadth of the opportunity," said Nate Brown, Head of Business Development at Plantd. "Furniture manufacturers typically juggle multiple engineered wood products like plywood for structural applications, OSB for lower-cost structural uses, MDF or HDF where clean edges and fine detailing matter. A single Plantd panel can potentially deliver performance across all those use cases. That simplifies sourcing, reduces supply chain complexity, and does it all with a material that's innovative, American-made, and designed for carbon negativity."



"Partnering with companies like Plantd lets us push the boundaries of innovation in a practical way by blending high performance materials with truly sustainable, thoughtful design," said Koorosh Sharghi, President at Studio TK. "It’s through this kind of collaboration that we can support designers in creating spaces that not only function beautifully, but also reflect a deeper commitment to people and the planet.”



About Plantd



Plantd is reimagining American manufacturing from the ground up. We’re building an advanced production platform that turns fast-growing perennial grass into high-performance carbon products, starting with building materials, using fully automated, clean-powered systems. From field to factory, Plantd’s vertically integrated model combines proprietary agriculture with first-of-its-kind production technology to pull carbon from the atmosphere and turn it into durable, affordable materials. Led by former SpaceX engineers, Plantd is backed by strategic investors and a landmark partnership with D.R. Horton, America’s largest homebuilder. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and won Most Innovative Start-Up at the International Builders’ Show. Learn more at plantdmaterials.com .

About Studio TK

Studio TK is a contract furniture company focused on developing social applications. Launched in 2013, Studio TK is committed to helping architects and designers harness the power of social spaces to build a culture of choice, connection, and community in the workplace – all in service of improved well-being and greater productivity. Learn more at studiotk.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b27b21a2-b0bd-46cc-a790-cb558eb89b92