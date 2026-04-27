MS Canada Calls on Canadians to Take Action During MS Awareness Month Towards a World Free of MS

TORONTO, ON, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the month of May, MS Canada is calling on Canadians to join in solidarity for MS Awareness Month. On average, someone in Canada is diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) every two hours, a moment that changes their life, and the lives of their families, friends and community who navigate the MS journey together. MS Awareness Month is a time to raise awareness about this neurological disease, to learn more about the realities of living with MS, and to take action to support all Canadians affected by MS.

In alignment with World MS Day on May 30, this year’s theme, My MS Diagnosis, reflects a global focus on the importance of an early and accurate MS diagnosis. Identifying MS early means an earlier start to treatments and interventions that can help slow disease progression and improve long-term health outcomes for people living with MS.

“Remarkable progress in MS research has deepened our understanding of MS and has improved disease treatments and care, but there is more work to be done,” says Dr. Pamela Valentine, President and CEO of MS Canada. “An early and accurate MS diagnosis provides a critical window of opportunity to preserve brain health, minimize disease activity, and delay or halt disability progression.”

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, making raising awareness a deeply Canadian priority. By participating, volunteering, or donating this May, Canadians will be part of the momentum that is fueling positive change in what MS looks like today and in the future.

Take Action this May:

MS Canada is calling on Canadians to turn awareness into impact through several key initiatives:

Raise Awareness (May 1-31): Share accurate information to help others understand more about MS. Download the MS poster, fact sheet, social media graphics and other resources from the MS Awareness Month Toolkit on the MS Awareness Month website.

MS Walk (Sunday, May 31): Thousands of Canadians will gather in communities across the country to walk in solidarity. This event celebrates the strength of the MS community and raises funds for research and support programs. Find a location near you or register to participate virtually at mswalks.ca.

Digital Carnation Pinning (Wednesday, May 6): Show your support for the MS community by pinning a digital carnation on social media using the hashtag #TakeActionForMS. This 50-year tradition has evolved into a national symbol of hope and support.

The May 50K (May 1-31): A virtual fitness challenge where participants run, walk, pedal or swim 50 kilometers throughout the month of May. Sign up at themay50k.ca.

World MS Day (Saturday, May 30): A global day of solidarity for the nearly 3 million people living with MS worldwide, encouraging people to share their stories and raise awareness about the realities of the disease.

We Challenge MS (all-year round): Turn your hobby or passion into purpose. Organize your own fundraising initiative through the We Challenge MS platform and spread greater awareness in your community.

To register for an event, donate, or learn more about what’s taking place throughout the month of May, visit mscanada.ca/msawarenessmonth.

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About MS Canada

At MS Canada, we are inspired by the vision of a world free of multiple sclerosis. We focus on support, advocacy and research that will positively impact the lives of people living with, and affected by MS. For over 75 years, we have been a trusted connection for the MS community to valuable resources and programs needed on their unique MS journey. We advocate for policy change that removes barriers and improves the well-being of persons affected by MS in Canada. We invest in life-changing research that will advance treatment and care, enhance well-being, help to understand and halt disease progression, and ultimately prevent MS.

For more information visit mscanada.ca

About multiple sclerosis (MS)

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a neurological disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49. MS is a continuous disease process that progresses through different stages over time, and everyone experiences it differently as severity, symptoms and response to treatment can vary from one person to the next. The unpredictable, episodic, yet progressive nature of MS makes it particularly challenging to maintain an adequate quality of life.