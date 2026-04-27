Savaria Announces Date for First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

LAVAL, Québec, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS), one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, announces it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 after market closes on May 6, 2026. Savaria’s management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Investors and members of the media are invited to participate on a listen-only basis.

Conference call access:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIba3fa4755a8d43b4b5518dbd049eb889

To access the conference call, you must register online and choose the method to join the call, either by dialing the number provided to you or by entering your phone number to receive a call from the system.

Webcast URL (EN): https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/35h6r4he

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as elevators for home and commercial use, stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and dumbwaiters. In addition, Savaria manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products, medical beds, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe movement of patients, such as transfer, lifting and repositioning aids. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic) and Australia. Savaria employs approximately 2,550 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

For further information: Sébastien Bourassa

President and CEO

1. 800.661.5112

sb@savaria.com

Stephen Reitknecht, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

1.800.661.5112, ext. 3370

sreitknecht@savaria.com

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