VVT Med Signs Largest European Distribution Agreement to Date; Distributor Joins as Investor

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVT Med Inc. (TSXV: VVTM) ("VVT Med" or the "Company"), a leader in next-generation, minimally invasive, non-thermal, and non-tumescent ("NT-NT") solutions for venous disease, is pleased to announce that it has entered into its largest European distribution agreement to date, a strategic exclusive distribution partnership with Uber Ros S.p.A. ("Uber Ros") for the commercialization of its ScleroSafe® system in Italy, Vatican City and the Republic of San Marino (the "Territory").

Under the terms of the agreement, signed on April 9th, 2026, Uber Ros will serve as the Company's exclusive distributor in the Territory. The five-year agreement represents approximately CAD $2.3 million in potential revenue to the Company, based on agreed minimum purchase commitments, with a portion structured under a pay-or-buy mechanism that provides a defined level of commercial commitment from the distributor, subject to the terms of the agreement.

Italy is a significant and strategically important healthcare market, with a well-established network of vascular and phlebology specialists. The partnership with Uber Ros enables VVT Med to access this market through an experienced and committed local commercial partner, supporting physician education and product adoption across the Territory.

ScleroSafe® is FDA-cleared and CE-marked, enabling its deployment within the European Union's regulatory framework. The Company's NT-NT technology addresses the widest range of vein diameters, enabling physicians to treat both the medical and aesthetic aspects of venous disease through a proprietary, simultaneous sclerosant injection and blood aspiration process, with no anesthesia and no downtime

“We are very excited to begin this journey with VVT Med,” said Giorgio Rosati, Owner of Uber Ros S.p.A. “ScleroSafe integrates perfectly with our existing portfolio in the vascular segment and represents a natural extension of our offering to physicians.”

“I am also particularly pleased that this agreement comes in a very special year for our company, as we celebrate our 40th anniversary. Over the years, Uber Ros has grown into one of the leading medical device distributors in Italy, representing highly prestigious international brands across multiple specialties, including vascular, orthopedics, trauma, spine, maxillofacial, ENT, and neurosurgery.”

“This partnership further strengthens our commitment to bringing innovative and effective solutions to the Italian healthcare system.”

"This agreement marks another important step in executing our strategy to build a focused international distribution network with committed partners," said Erez Tetro, Chief Executive Officer of VVT Med. "We believe Italy represents a compelling opportunity for ScleroSafe, and this partnership, our largest European agreement to date, reflects the growing commercial traction of our platform and the confidence that experienced regional partners are placing in our technology."

In addition to the commercial partnership, Uber Ros has joined the Company’s previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) as an investor, further aligning commercial execution with strategic investment, subject to customary conditions and, where required, final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. This participation reflects the conviction of the Company’s distribution partners in the long-term value of VVT Med’s technology platform.

The Offering remains subject to customary conditions and, where required, final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. There can be no assurance that the full minimum purchase commitments will be realized or that the private placement will be completed on the terms described or at all.

Engagement of Arx as Investor Relations Advisor

Pursuant to TSXV Policy 3.4, VVT announces that it has engaged CapitaLynx Ltd. ("Arx") to provide technology-powered investor relations services commencing on April 27, 2026 pursuant to the terms of an investor relations technologies and services agreement dated April 27, 2026 between VVT and Arx. The services to be provided by Arx include: press release and investor materials drafting and optimization; ; third-party newswire distribution and reporter targeting; management of an investor relations inbox; and ancillary advisory support relating to capital markets and investor relations matters.

The agreement has an initial non-cancellable term of three (3) months (the "Initial Term"), during which the Company is required to pay an aggregate fee of US$37,500 (US$12,500 per month), followed by automatic quarterly renewals at a fee of US$12,500 per month (US$37,500 per quarter). After the Initial Term the agreement shall automatically renew for successive quarterly periods, each consisting of three (3) months and either party may terminate the agreement by providing no less than thirty days prior written notice.



Arx is an arm's-length party to the Company. Arx does not currently hold any securities of VVT Med Inc.

About VVT Med Inc. (VVTM)

VVT Medical develops, manufactures, and distributes minimally invasive, non-thermal, non-tumescent (NT-NT) solutions for the treatment of vein diseases, starting with varicose veins. VVT is the only FDA-cleared, standalone company offering NT-NT varicose vein treatment technology. VVT's FDA-cleared and CE-marked catheter-based technologies, ScleroSafe® and V-Block™, enable safe, office-based procedures with no anesthesia, no downtime, and minimal pain and side effects. Addressing the widest range of vein diameters, VVT's solutions empower patients by treating both the medical and aesthetic aspects of vein disease, while enabling physicians to deliver effective, efficient, and cost-saving treatments through proprietary, simultaneous sclerosant injection and blood aspiration. The Company's patented technology portfolio includes 55 patents from 14 patent families across 20 countries, providing broad global intellectual property protection through 2038. For more information, visit www.vvtmed.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking information") under applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated commercial impact of the distribution agreement with Uber Ros S.p.A., the potential revenue represented by minimum purchase commitments under the agreement, the intended participation of Uber Ros in the Company's private placement, the expected benefits of the Company's ScleroSafe® technology, and the Company's plans to expand its international distribution network. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions, including the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, obtain necessary regulatory approvals, maintain its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, and continue to develop and commercialize its technologies. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: (a) the risk that minimum purchase commitments under the distribution agreement may not be realized; (b) the risk that Uber Ros's intended participation in the private placement may not be completed; (c) the risk that the Company's products may not be adopted as anticipated by healthcare providers in the Territory; (d) changes in market conditions or regulatory environments; (e) the need for additional financing, which may not be available on acceptable terms; and (f) general market volatility that may affect the trading price of the Company's securities. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change thereafter. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Erez Tetro, Chief Executive Officer

+1 (416) 595 2991

Investor Relations:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

vvt@arxhq.com