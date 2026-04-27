TS Shipping's icebreaker Botnica chartered in the North Sea

The subsidiary company of AS Tallinna Sadam, OÜ TS Shipping, signed an agreement with Offshore-Tech Sweden AB-ga for chartering multifunctional icebreaker Botnica to support diving works in the North Sea. The estimated period of work in June or in July 2026 will last up to 26 days. Start of the project will be specified depending on the operational readiness of the works and weather conditions.

According to agreement with the Estonian Transport Administration, Botnica provides icebreaking services in Estonian coastal waters from December 20 to April 20.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 5649 6230

angelika.annus@ts.ee