The term of office of the Board of AB “KN Energies” has expired

We hereby inform that the term of office of the Board of AB “KN Energies” (hereinafter – the Company) expired on 25 April 2026. The members of the Company’s Board for the new term of office are expected to be elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 30 April 2026. More detailed information, as well as the candidates for the Company’s Board for the new term of office proposed to the General Meeting of Shareholders, are available here: https://attachment.news.eu.nasdaq.com/a208162144956266a58692e3dfa1397cf





Jurgita Šilinskaitė-Venslovienė, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, +370 46 391772