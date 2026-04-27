Momentive Software Earns Two Stevie® Awards in the 24th Annual American Business Awards®

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software, the leading technology partner accelerating innovation and powering the future for mission-driven organizations, today announced it has been recognized with two Stevie® Awards in the 24th Annual American Business Awards®. Path LMS earned a Gold Stevie Award in the Customer Education LMS category, and the company’s 10th Annual Associations Trends Research Report, “Bridging the Gap: Aligning Association Professionals and Members for Success,” earned a Bronze Stevie Award for Best Research Report.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.



Gold Win: Path LMS

Path LMS is a purpose-built learning management system designed to help associations and professional organizations deliver career-advancing education at scale. Supporting more than 350 clients, 900 organizations, and over 3.6 million learners worldwide, Path LMS has awarded more than 15.8 million credits, generated 6.7 million certificates, and facilitated more than 2.5 million live event attendances. The platform's AI-powered capabilities automate content creation, streamline certification management, and surface real-time analytics—enabling associations to grow non-dues revenue while reducing administrative burden.

Judges praised Path LMS for its exceptional scope and proven results:

"Path LMS is a highly effective, purpose-built solution that masterfully balances learner engagement with administrative automation. Its integration of AI for course creation and a robust library of 70+ pre-built integrations directly addresses the operational bottlenecks common in association management. Recognized consistently as a top professional education LMS, Path LMS delivers a rare four-way win of revenue growth, cost reduction, compliance accuracy, and user satisfaction."



"Path LMS demonstrates strong market traction and operational scale. Its focus on associations and professional organizations is clear and well aligned, combining monetization tools, certification management, and AI-driven automation to deliver both member value and non-dues revenue growth."



"Thoughtfully designed LMS that truly understands associations; strong automation and revenue focus, with clear real-world value for teams and learners."



"Winning a Gold Stevie Award is a tremendous validation of what our Path LMS team has built, and the outcomes it delivers every day for associations and professional organizations," said Amanda Davis, SVP of Client Success at Momentive Software. "When our clients tell us that support calls have dramatically decreased, eLearning costs have been cut in half, and their boards are thrilled with the ROI—that's the impact that matters most. This recognition reflects not just a great product, but the incredible partnership between our team and the mission-driven organizations we serve."



Bronze Win: 10th Annual Associations Trends Research Report

Now in its tenth year, the Momentive Software Associations Trends Research Report has become a defining benchmark for the association sector. The 2025 edition, "Bridging the Gap: Aligning Association Professionals and Members for Success," surveyed thousands of members and hundreds of professionals to illuminate the gap between member expectations and organizational delivery. Key findings revealed that members who view their associations as technology leaders report 85% higher satisfaction and 72% higher Net Promoter Scores—and that AI adoption, career development programming, and in-person events remain critical drivers of loyalty and engagement.

Judges recognized the report's rigor, design, and strategic value:



"A rigorous and highly credible piece of research. It is a high-caliber industry resource that excels in translating large-scale survey data into strategic intelligence for association leaders. This remains a strong, sector-shaping publication."



"The survey is a great benchmark with useful insights into the gap between what members expect and what associations are actually delivering. That's genuinely helpful for anyone thinking about digital transformation."



"Strong design, clear typography, and well-crafted infographics make this document easy to read and understand. Beyond the core report, the initiative demonstrates superior execution through its ecosystem of derivative content—including the Small Staff Associations Report and targeted webinars—which ensures the insights are actionable for organizations of all sizes.”



"For ten years, this research has served as a compass for associations navigating change—and this year's findings make it clear that the pace of that change is only accelerating," said Tawny Kotchko, SVP of Corporate Marketing at Momentive Software. "To be recognized with a Stevie Award for this body of work is incredibly meaningful. It reflects the dedication of our research and content teams, and more importantly, the trust that association professionals place in us to deliver insights that are honest, actionable, and sector-shaping.”



About Momentive Software

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of more than 37,000 mission-driven organizations across 30+ countries, supporting over $11.7 billion raised and 287 million members served annually. Nonprofits and associations rely on Momentive’s AI-powered software and services to engage their communities, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Designed to help organizations connect more, manage more, and expect more, Momentive’s solutions span fundraising, learning, events, careers, volunteering, accounting, certification, and association management. Momentive partners with organizations that believe “good enough” is never enough—so they can bring on better outcomes for everyone they serve. Learn more at momentivesoftware.com.

Media Contact

Momentive Software | Heather Noll | heather.noll@momentivesoftware.com

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

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