2Trust.AI and Carahsoft Partner to Bring AI Governance Solutions to the Public Sector

IRVINE, Calif., and RESTON, Va., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Trust.AI, offering world-leading AI governance and compliance solutions for enterprise, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as 2Trust.AI's Public Sector distributor, making the company's comprehensive platform for secure, compliant and ethical AI deployment available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“We are proud to partner with Carahsoft to bring our comprehensive governance platform to the Public Sector,” said Theresa Schoppe, Director of Business Development at 2Trust.AI. “Government agencies are under increasing pressure to innovate with AI while meeting rigorous security, transparency and compliance standards. By working with Carahsoft and its extensive reseller network, we can accelerate access to secure, mission-ready AI governance solutions that are purpose-built for the unique oversight and regulatory demands of Federal, State and Local agencies. This partnership enables us to support agencies in deploying AI with confidence—ensuring full visibility, auditability and alignment with evolving policies and mission objectives.”

2Trust.AI specializes in providing tailored AI governance solutions designed to help Government agencies meet compliance and oversight requirements. These agencies often require customized AI oversight that cannot be purchased off the shelf. 2Trust.AI offers enterprise-grade AI monitoring with full audit trails and real-time interaction tracking. The company delivers advanced content filtering, custom training capabilities and comprehensive compliance tools that ensure adherence to evolving regulations, including the EU AI Act and U.S. State-specific AI laws. These capabilities can be deployed at the edge, on customer websites or accessed through 2Trust.AI's secure cloud infrastructure.

With its advanced policy management and behavioral governance technology, 2Trust.AI enables agencies to maintain complete control over AI systems while maximizing their value. This key feature of the 2Trust.AI platform allows organizations to ensure AI outputs align with brand values and regulatory requirements in real-time. The application of this technology is essential for Government agencies, but particularly useful for defense, intelligence, healthcare and law enforcement where AI security, data protection and ethical AI deployment are mission critical.

"We are pleased to add 2Trust.AI's governance and compliance solutions to Carahsoft's Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning portfolio," said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. "Designed for agencies with stringent security and compliance needs, 2Trust.AI's platform provides organizations with a powerful system to deploy AI safely and responsibly while maintaining complete oversight and control. Together with our reseller partners, we are providing streamlined access to solutions that ensure AI alignment with mission objectives and regulatory requirements."

2Trust.AI software and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 606-2770 or 2trustai@carahsoft.com; or click here to learn more about 2Trust.AI’s solutions.

About 2Trust.AI

2Trust.AI is a leading provider of AI governance and compliance solutions, specializing in the development of secure, ethical AI deployment platforms for enterprise and government sectors. With a focus on brand protection, regulatory compliance, and risk mitigation, 2Trust.AI leverages cutting-edge technologies in AI monitoring, policy enforcement, content filtering, and behavioral governance to deliver innovative solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing AI systems. With headquarters located in Irvine, CA, 2Trust.AI is committed to driving responsible AI adoption and excellence in AI governance, globally.

Contact

Theresa Schoppe

2Trust.AI

PR@2trust.ai

www.2trust.ai

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com