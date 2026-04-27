ConnectWise Advances AI Leadership with Agentic AI - zofiQ Doesn’t Just Assist, It Executes

TAMPA, Fla., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise today announced the continued expansion of zofiQ, its AI-powered platform for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT teams, with early partners reporting substantial operational improvements through automation and autonomous execution.

Organizations already using zofiQ are seeing measurable results across service delivery:

“We have seen an 86% reduction in escalations since integrating zofiQ within the ConnectWise Platform.”

— Zohaib Javid, Service Desk Team Lead, Fusion Computing

“With zofiQ running on ConnectWise PSA, it feels like we added two extra analysts to our team, without hiring. Productivity, response times, and ticket quality have all noticeably improved.”

— Mike Pearlstein, Founder & CEO, Fusion Computing

These results reflect a broader shift in how IT service organizations are leveraging AI—not just for recommendations, but to drive outcomes through execution.

From Insights to Action

As AI adoption accelerates, many IT teams remain constrained by tools that provide insight without action. ConnectWise is advancing a more complete approach—embedding intelligence directly into core workflows that enable systems to turn insights into outcomes.

zofiQ builds on AI assistant capabilities and extends them into autonomous service execution. Operating natively within the ConnectWise platform, it automates repetitive workflows such as ticket triage, routing, and administrative tasks, while continuously improving performance based on real service data.

“Since implementing zofiQ, our team has dramatically reduced escalations and improved technician confidence. It’s become the operational heartbeat of our service desk.”

— Dan Olson, CEO, Peak Global Solutions

A key component of this system is the Oversight Agent, which introduces governance and accountability into AI-driven operations. It continuously monitors tickets, SLAs, and agent activity—proactively identifying risks, flagging inconsistencies, and ensuring service standards are maintained.

Driving Measurable Operational Impact

By combining assistants, autonomous agents, and oversight into a unified system, zofiQ enables MSPs and IT teams to:

Reduce Tier 1 and Tier 2 escalations

Accelerate resolution times across high-volume environments

Increase service capacity without additional cost

Improve consistency and service quality

Free up technical resources for higher-value work





AI Where the Work Happens

Unlike standalone AI tools, zofiQ is embedded directly within the PSA environment—where service work occurs. This allows organizations to:

Automatically triage and route incoming service requests

Monitor SLA performance and proactively flag risks

Execute closed-loop workflows from intake through resolution

Surface contextual insights from historical ticket data

Identify trends, recurring issues, and customer sentiment





“The auto triage has been amazing—it’s a game changer. We’re saving hours every day. The company assignment agent alone saved us 30+ hours of Microsoft configuration work.”

— Sam Gridley, CEO, Intech Hawaii

A New Model for IT Operations

ConnectWise sees this evolution from assistive AI to autonomous execution with oversight as a foundational shift for MSPs and IT teams.

“MSPs don’t need more AI that merely makes suggestions—they need systems that can actually do the work,” said Lee Silverstone, SVP, Product AI Platform at ConnectWise. “With zofiQ, we’re building on AI assistants and extending their value into execution, bringing automation directly into service operations where it can drive measurable outcomes.”

“AI delivers the most value when it combines insights with action,” added David Raissipour, Chief Product and Technology Officer at ConnectWise. “By bringing assistants, agents, and oversight together in a unified and orchestrated system, we’re enabling organizations to scale efficiently while maintaining control and accountability.”

With built-in oversight and continuous optimization, this model enables organizations to move from reactive service delivery to systems that continuously improve and scale business outcomes.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software and services platform dedicated to the success of IT solution providers. For more than 40 years, ConnectWise has helped partners sustain and grow their businesses by simplifying operations, enhancing service delivery, and enabling scalable business models. Trusted by IT providers worldwide, the ConnectWise platform brings together PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection with advanced automation and AI-driven capabilities—including emerging agentic AI innovations—to help partners operate more efficiently and respond to complexity at scale. By combining intelligent automation with an open ecosystem of integrations, ConnectWise enables providers to proactively manage, secure, and support their clients with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence. With a relentless focus on innovation and partner success, ConnectWise is transforming how IT solution providers operate and grow. Learn more at connectwise.com.