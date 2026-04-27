Iperionx Webinar – Investor Update

SOUTH BOSTON, Va., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IperionX Limited (Nasdaq | ASX: IPX) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a webinar on Tuesday April 28, 2026 at 9:00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time / Monday April 27, 2026 at 19:00 pm U.S. Eastern Daylight Time, where Founder and CEO, Taso Arima will provide a company update.

Details of the event are as follows:

• Event: IperionX Webinar • Presenter: Founder and CEO, Taso Arima • Time: Tue April 28, 2026 at 9:00 am AEST / Mon April 27, 2026 at 19:00 pm U.S. EDT • Where: Zoom webinar • Registration link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_C6hLA6i7T0uNyDW0u2RmwQ



After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.

Contacts

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, Founder and CEO

Toby Symonds, President

Dominic Allen, Chief Commercial Officer

Investors: investorrelations@iperionx.com

Media: media@iperionx.com

+1 980 237 8900

www.iperionx.com