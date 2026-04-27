New Jersey Lottery to Host Press Conference Unveiling Official Winners of “Jersey’s Top Dogs” Contest at Columbus Park in Hoboken, April 29

TRENTON, N.J., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: The New Jersey Lottery is hosting a press conference to officially unveil and celebrate the winners of its “Jersey’s Top Dogs” contest after drawing thousands of entries from pet parents statewide. Eighteen dogs have been selected as the contest’s reigning “Top Dogs” and will be recognized as the first canines to be featured on a New Jersey Lottery Scratch-Offs ticket.

WHAT: The upcoming “Jersey Dog” Scratch-Offs marks the first time the public has helped shape a New Jersey Lottery ticket, and the first time real dogs will appear in Scratch-Offs form. Fifty dogs of various breeds, sizes, and temperaments, each embodying Jersey’s attitude and spirit, will be featured on the Scratch-Offs ticket with eighteen revealed as the official “Top Dogs”. The dogs were chosen through the New Jersey Lottery’s “ Jersey’s Top Dogs ” contest, which invited residents to submit their pups for the chance to be showcased.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Press conference with New Jersey Lottery executives

Unveiling of the winning “Top Dogs” with their owners

Official reveal of the “Jersey Dog” Scratch-Offs, launching May 4





The event brings together New Jersey Lottery executives, the winning dogs, and their pet parents for a community-focused celebration of Jersey pride with a special tribute to the state’s most prized canine companions.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 29 at 11:00 AM EST

11 AM: Press conference, media interviews, and photo ops with New Jersey Lottery executives and the eighteen “Top Dogs”

WHERE:

Columbus Park (Clinton St. Btw 9th &10th Street), Hoboken

Parking at Jefferson Garage (800 Jefferson Street), Hoboken

*Note: Must be 18 or older to buy a lottery ticket. Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emily Scuderi

emily@carvecomms.com, 551-427-8985

Emily Auriemma

emilya@carvecomms.com, 856-723-3055