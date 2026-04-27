Nasdaq Resumes Trading in American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading will resume in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AREB and AREBW) at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 27, 2026. Trading in the company’s stock and warrants was halted on March 20, 2026 at 7:50pm Eastern Time.

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