Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Super Micro Computer, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Super Micro Computer, Inc., (“Super Micro” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMCI) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between April 30, 2024 and March 19, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Super Micro investors have until May 26, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/super-micro-computer-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Super Micro, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells server and storage solutions based on modular and open-standard architecture.

The Super Micro class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) a significant portion of Super Micro’s sales of servers were to companies based in China; (ii) these transactions violated U.S. export control laws; and (iii) there were material weaknesses in Super Micro’s controls to ensure compliance with applicable export control laws and regulations.

The Super Micro class action lawsuit further alleges that on March 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) announced the unsealing of an indictment against three individuals associated with Super Micro for engaging in a “scheme to divert massive quantities of servers housing U.S. artificial intelligence technology to customers in China” in violation of U.S. export control laws. The DOJ announcement allegedly stated these activities were done “all to drive sales and generate revenues in violation of U.S. law” and enabled the sale of “approximately $2.5 billion worth of servers” between 2024 and 2025. According to the DOJ, Yih-Shyan Liaw (Super Micro’s co-founder, director, and Senior Vice President of Business Development), Ruei-Tsang Chang (“a general manager in [Super Micro’s] Taiwan office”), and Ting-Wei Sun (“a third-party broker and “‘fixer’”) “conspired to systematically divert [Super Micro’s] servers with certain GPUs to China without a license to do so from the U.S. Department of Commerce,” the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of Super Micro stock fell more than 33%, according to the Super Micro class action lawsuit.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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