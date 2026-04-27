Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Pinterest, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Pinterest, Inc., (“Pinterest” or the "Company") (NYSE: PINS) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 7, 2025 and February 12, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Pinterest investors have until May 29, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/pinterest-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Pinterest was experiencing and/or was likely to experience reduced revenues from its advertising partners; (ii) Pinterest overstated its ability to manage the impact of U.S. tariffs on the macroeconomic environment in which the Company operated, including the foreseeable impact on its advertising partners; (iii) the impact of the foregoing on Pinterest’s advertising revenues was significant enough that Pinterest was facing and/or likely to face an imminent restructuring; and (iv) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all times.

Plaintiff alleges that on February 12, 2026, Pinterest announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Among other items, Pinterest announced quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, below the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion, and provided Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $951 million to $971 million, below the consensus estimate of $980.6 million. Chief Executive Officer William Ready attributed Pinterest’s performance throughout 2025 to an “exogenous shock this year related to tariffs, which are disproportionately affecting ad spend from our top retail advertisers” and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) Julia Donnelly reported that “we expect these [tariff] headwinds will continue and may become slightly more pronounced in Q1”. On this news, Pinterest’s stock price fell $3.12 per share, or 16.83%, to close at $15.42 on February 13, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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