Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises New Era Energy & Digital, Inc., (“New Era” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUAI) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between November 6, 2024 and December 29, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). New Era investors have until June 1, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/new-era-energy-digital-inc/. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding New Era Energy’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) New Era Energy overstated its progress in its permitting and regulatory filings for its flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project; (2) the Company was involved in a fraudulent scheme “to pocket revenues from hundreds of oil and gas wells in New Mexico” by transferring wells among related entities and then placing liability-bearing companies into bankruptcy to avoid plugging and remediation costs; and (3) that, as a result, the New Era Energy’s financial results were false and/or misleading.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising