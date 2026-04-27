SNDL, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises SNDL, Inc., (“SNDL" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SNDL) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/sndl-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

SNDL’s stock price plummeted $0.29 per share, or 13.12%, to close at $1.92 per share on December 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a December 15, 2025, announcement regarding a structural modification to the Company’s primary expansion strategy within the cannabis retail sector. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of an amendment to the acquisition agreement between SNDL and 1CM Inc. (“1CM”).

The decline was further exacerbated by the introduction of procedural delays and a fragmented execution timeline for the transaction. Although the "total purchase price of $32.2 million in cash" remained unchanged, the revised terms "splits the acquisition into two closings." This shift was necessary to "accommodate regulatory approval timelines," signaling to the market that the full integration of the "32 cannabis retail stores" would face significant bureaucratic hurdles. The revelation that the deal's completion was no longer immediate or singular led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the heightened execution risk and the delayed realization of the acquisition’s projected synergies.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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