WTW announces new leadership roles to accelerate enterprise AI strategy and adoption

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Spike Lipkin as Chief AI Officer and Gordon Wintrob as Head of AI Acceleration, effective immediately.

Building on WTW’s acquisition of Newfront in January 2026 and its existing AI efforts, these new enterprise appointments will scale Newfront’s proven, AI-native approach and innovative capabilities across WTW. Working in close partnership with WTW’s technology function and businesses, the new leadership roles will aim to enable faster, more consistent AI adoption at scale across WTW globally, in alignment with company strategy.

“I’m excited to have Spike and Gordon in these new roles. They’ll help to further embed AI across WTW to enable faster insights and smarter decisions,” said Carl Hess, WTW’s CEO. “This allows our colleagues to focus on developing new, innovative solutions to accelerate performance, enhance efficiency and deliver better client outcomes – with technology that amplifies their expertise, deepens client relationships and advances our industry responsibly.”

As WTW’s Chief AI Officer, Lipkin (co-founder and former CEO of Newfront), will help shape how AI advances WTW’s long-term strategy, competitive positioning and value creation. Lipkin’s experience building the largest AI-powered broking platform in the industry and planning and executing the integration of Newfront into WTW gives him a unique and valuable perspective on AI in the industry. Reporting directly to Hess, Lipkin will help inform the enterprise AI ambition and guide how to embed AI in the company's strategy, operating model and culture.

As WTW’s Head of AI Acceleration, Wintrob (co-founder and former CTO of Newfront) will focus on accelerating enterprise-wide adoption of AI capabilities. Wintrob’s instrumental role in building and scaling Newfront’s technology capabilities gives him deep, practical insight into what it takes to operationalize AI. Also reporting to Hess, Wintrob will focus on enabling colleagues to trust and embed AI tools in daily work – with speed and consistency.

Both leaders bring extensive experience in using technology to amplify judgment, relationships and expertise across the areas of people, risk and capital. Their appointments underscore WTW's commitment to sustainable, differentiated value creation through AI.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance. Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success – and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media contact

Miles Russell, WTW Head of External Communication | miles.russell@wtwco.com

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