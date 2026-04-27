TV’s Next Act: How TV is Becoming the New Front Door to Commerce

CHICAGO, IL, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from Circana LLC reveals that television has entered its next act as a commerce‑enabled growth channel. With 75% of U.S. households now subscribing to ad‑supported streaming services, TV has reached unprecedented, transaction‑ready scale —transforming how brands integrate discovery, storytelling, and purchasing into a single experience.

According to Circana’s new study, The Future of TV: Where Immersion Meets Commerce, this evolution is also delivering measurable performance. Connected TV now drives +15% higher return on ad spend (ROAS) than linear TV and +21% higher than short‑form video, signaling TV’s movement from a reach vehicle into a full‑funnel, results‑driven platform.

The momentum is only accelerating as audiences reshape the marketplace. By 2030, Gen Z and millennials are projected to drive 60% of U.S. retail sales growth, fast‑tracking demand for immersive, purchase‑enabled TV experiences that meet consumers wherever — and however — they watch.

Against this backdrop, the acceleration of retail media networks is enabling cohesion and connection between television and e‑commerce, streamlining relevant discovery and basket building across screens. Targeted, purchase‑based advertising is now a critical component of reaching audiences effectively across connected devices. Cara Pratt, president of Global Retail and Media at Circana, emphasizes the importance of collaboration and strategic partnerships in this new era. “The consumer journey crosses multiple platforms, retailers, and environments,” said Pratt. “Progress depends on shared signals, shared measurement, and shared understanding.”

The study also reveals critical shifts in content consumption, particularly among younger demographics who seamlessly toggle between screens to consume live events. John Buffone, vice president and industry advisor for Media Entertainment at Circana, highlights the evolution of programming distribution. "The key viewership areas to pay attention to in 2026 and beyond will be sports, news, and programming ingest," said Buffone. He added that carriage deals allowing subscription video on demand programming to be ingested within core channel guides will appeal to viewers seeking a unified billing and user interface experience.

This immersive ecosystem is heavily supported by consumer investments in television hardware. Even amid economic shifts, audiences are seeking value-driven upgrades that enhance their at-home viewing and shopping capabilities. Paul Gagnon, vice president and industry advisor for Consumer Technology at Circana, notes this enduring trend. “At the end of the day, upgrading your TV delivers real, tangible value for consumers who are spending more time watching at home,” Gagnon said. “Two trips to the movie theater for a family of four will likely cost an upwards of $200. By comparison, the average price of a 55‑inch LCD TV in 2026 is $232, putting a long‑term at‑home entertainment upgrade within reach for the cost of a couple nights out.”

Navigating the future of television requires more than shifting spend — it demands intelligence that connects audiences, activation, and outcomes. By harnessing Circana’s cross‑industry behavioral signals, marketers can power sharper audience strategies, optimize campaigns in flight, and measure performance outcomes at scale. Download the Future of TV report to unlock the insights that turn real‑time behavior into real‑world impact ahead of the upcoming Upfront and NewFront seasons and perform long after the buy is made.