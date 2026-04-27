Atlas Air Worldwide Appoints Emma Woodthorpe as Chief People Officer

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a global leader in outsourced aviation logistics, today announced that Emma Woodthorpe will join the Company as Chief People Officer, effective April 27, 2026. She will report to Chief Executive Officer Michael Steen and serve on the Company’s Executive Leadership Team.





Ms. Woodthorpe brings more than 25 years of experience building high-performing organizations and leading transformation across global enterprises. In her role at Atlas, she will lead the Company’s global talent and culture agenda - strengthening leadership, aligning talent with business priorities, and advancing the operating model to support Atlas’ continued growth and evolution. She will oversee talent acquisition, leadership development, organizational effectiveness, total rewards, employee engagement and relations, HR operations, and people technology.



“At Atlas, our people are at the center of everything we do,” said Mr. Steen. “Emma has demonstrated success in strengthening leadership capability, increasing employee engagement, embedding clear values and behaviors, and creating more connected and accountable organizations - capabilities that directly support our ambition to live a thriving culture at Atlas.”

“I am excited to join the team at this pivotal moment in Atlas’ journey,” said Ms. Woodthorpe. “The Company has built strong momentum, and we will build on this foundation to support our global workforce and position the business for long-term success. People and culture are critical enablers of Atlas’ continued growth, and I look forward to working with the team to advance the Company’s people agenda.”

Prior to joining Atlas, Ms. Woodthorpe served as Chief People Officer at Brooks Automation, where she partnered with the CEO and Board to strengthen leadership effectiveness, enhance governance, and build scalable people practices to support growth. Earlier, as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Mercury Systems, she helped scale the company through 14 acquisitions and supported its growth from approximately $200 million to nearly $1 billion in revenue.



She began her career in senior HR leadership roles at Xylem and DuPont, gaining extensive international experience in organizational design, workforce planning, and talent strategy.

Ms. Woodthorpe holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Manchester Metropolitan University.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is the world’s leader in outsourced aviation logistics. The Company is the parent of Atlas Air, Inc., Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. With approximately 5,000 employees, the Atlas Air Worldwide companies serve a diversified customer roster across the global supply chain in more than 300 destinations in 90+ countries. Together, they operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and Airbus A350F (coming in 2029) freighters.

Contacts:

Media: CorpCommunications@atlasair.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e60fb3e-79df-4ce2-9a96-fcefe184e055