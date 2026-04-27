Tampa, FL, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) will join special operations forces, government leaders, and industry partners to advance mission-critical capabilities at SOF Week 2026, held May 18-21 in Tampa, Florida.

Centered on its 2026 theme, “Orchestrate the Fight: Maximize Lethality, Ensure Survivability,” ARA will highlight robust solutions that address the evolving challenges of multidomain operations, including:

Kill chain optimization

Mission autonomy

Decentralized execution

Operator-driven innovations

In Booth 2147, ARA will showcase capabilities designed to improve mission planning and execution, enable coordination between manned and unmanned systems, and accelerate decision-making in time-sensitive scenarios. ARA’s solutions focus on integrating data, automation, and advanced analytics to help operators act faster with greater precision.

With a proven history of supporting the warfighter, ARA continues to develop technologies that enhance operational effectiveness, adaptability, and mission success in complex environments. ARA’s presence at SOF Week underscores its ongoing commitment to developing practical, mission-focused technologies informed by the operational needs of its defense partners.

During SOF Week, ARA subject matter experts will connect directly with the special operations community and demonstrate how our technologies support real-world missions, empower operators, strengthen decision advantage, and ensure survivability in dynamic operational settings. Attendees are invited to visit us in Booth 2147 to learn more about how ARA is helping to shape the future fight.

For more information, visit https://www.ara.com/news/orchestrate-the-fight-ara-to-highlight-operator-driven-innovations-at-sof-week/.

JOIN US

Booth 2147

CONTACT

sofweek@ara.com

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,300 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

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