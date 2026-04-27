2026 Foresight 50: Investing in Canada’s New Economic Engine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Canada is officially accepting applications for the sixth annual Foresight 50, the definitive spotlight on Canada’s most investment-ready cleantech ventures.

In an era where cleantech contributes over $70 billion to Canada’s GDP, the transition to net zero has shifted from an environmental goal to a strategic economic advantage. However, even the most transformative innovations hit a wall without the right capital and strategic ecosystem support. The Foresight 50 exists to bridge that gap, spotlighting ventures to the frontlines of global industry and investment.

Since its inception in 2021, the Foresight 50 has become a critical pipeline for high-growth companies. Past honourees—which include top Canadian ventures like Arca, Carbon Upcycling, and Mangrove Lithium—have collectively raised over $3.2 billion in capital, fuelling the growth of solutions that enhance productivity in traditional industries and secure Canada’s position in the global race for a prosperous, resilient future.

“Cleantech is no longer a niche sector—it is the bedrock of our future economy and industrial strategy," said David Sanguinetti, CEO of Foresight Canada. “The 2026 Foresight 50 is about more than just visibility; it’s about providing the tactical capital pathways and investor access needed to scale Canadian innovation into global market leadership.”

The Foresight 50 Benefits

Companies selected for the 2026 Foresight 50 will gain exclusive access to:

Investor networking: Connections to firms aligned to their growth stage and sector at the Foresight 50 showcase

Connections to firms aligned to their growth stage and sector at the Foresight 50 showcase Visibility and credibility: Market recognition through an international PR campaign and exclusive use of the Foresight 50 Honouree wordmark

Market recognition through an international PR campaign and exclusive use of the Foresight 50 Honouree wordmark Priority investor matchmaking: Features in our pitchbook, investor dashboard, and recurring investor newsletters throughout the year

Features in our pitchbook, investor dashboard, and recurring investor newsletters throughout the year Strategic growth support: Ongoing, high-level introductions to strategic investors and priority access to Foresight’s suite of acceleration programs and executive services





The Foresight 50 is judged by an independent group of over 30 leading cleantech investors, including: Dania Moazzam (RBCx), Jay Patel (Toyota Ventures), Ludovic Copere (Sony Innovation Fund), David Weekes (Pangaea Ventures), Emily Porta (Maple Leaf Angels), and Olivia Hornby (Spring Capital).

These investors will select this year’s 50 ventures based on their investibility, potential economic and job growth impact, leadership team, environmental impact, and probability of success.

Winners will be announced at a can’t miss event in Vancouver, November 2026.

Who Should Apply for Foresight 50?

Canadian cleantech ventures with strong leadership, a clear growth trajectory, and a bold vision for environmental and economic impact are encouraged to apply. Past applicants and honourees are also welcome to apply again.

Applications are open until June 30, 2026 .

About Foresight Canada:

Foresight Canada helps the world do more with less, sustainably. As Canada’s largest cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator, they connect public and private sectors to the world’s best clean technologies, de-risking and simplifying the adoption of innovative solutions that improve productivity, profitability, and economic competitiveness, all while addressing today’s most urgent climate challenges.

The 2026 Foresight 50 Showcase is presented by Foresight Canada with support from Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP ; RBCx ; and Richards Buell Sutton LLP .

Foresight would also like to thank the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP), for providing funding support for its Cleantech Ventures program.



Image: Carbon Life Media.

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