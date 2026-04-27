Australia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: A $11.52 Billion Market by 2030 - Butn, Zip Business and Lumi Expand SME Payment Solutions While Major Banks Enter Digital Trade Finance

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size, Market Share - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



B2B BNPL were expected to grow by 22.8% on an annual basis to reach US$5.80 billion in 2025. The gross merchandise value is projected to reach US$11.52 billion by 2030.



Australia B2B BNPL adoption continues to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek flexible payment solutions for procurement and trade transactions. The medium to long-term growth story of the B2B BNPL industry in the country remains strong. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 13.8% during 2026-2030.



Australia is the most developed B2B BNPL market in the Asia-Pacific region, supported by high SME digital adoption, strong fintech infrastructure, and sector-specific demand from resources, construction, and agriculture. Providers including Butn (formerly Timelio), Lumi, Octet, and Apricity Finance have built embedded payment term products targeting the cash flow patterns of Australian SMEs in capital-intensive industries. Butn's integration with Xero the dominant SME accounting platform in Australia has established accounting software as a primary distribution channel for B2B BNPL, enabling SME owners to activate invoice financing within the same interface they use to manage their business finances.



Australia's B2B BNPL market is shaped by the consumer BNPL regulatory framework established under the Treasury Laws Amendment (Responsible Buy Now Pay Later and Other Measures) Act, which explicitly carved out B2B transactions while signalling ASIC's intent to monitor SME BNPL practices. The resources sector boom driven by lithium, iron ore, and energy demand created significant working capital pressure on SME suppliers to tier-one mining operators, establishing resource sector supply chains as a high-volume B2B BNPL vertical unique to the Australian market. Over the next 2-4 years, cross-border products connecting Australian SMEs with Asian suppliers and regulatory clarity from ASIC will define the next phase of market development.



Key Players and New Entrants

Butn (formerly Timelio): Australia's most prominent domestic B2B BNPL provider, listed on the ASX and focused on Xero-integrated invoice financing and B2B payment terms. Butn's ASX listing provides transparent governance and access to equity capital that privately held fintech competitors lack.

Australia's most prominent domestic B2B BNPL provider, listed on the ASX and focused on Xero-integrated invoice financing and B2B payment terms. Butn's ASX listing provides transparent governance and access to equity capital that privately held fintech competitors lack. Lumi: An SME lending platform with a significant B2B BNPL component, focusing on construction and trade services supply chains. Lumi's sector-specific products differentiate it from generalist SME lending competitors.

An SME lending platform with a significant B2B BNPL component, focusing on construction and trade services supply chains. Lumi's sector-specific products differentiate it from generalist SME lending competitors. Octet: A B2B payment and supply chain finance platform that launched a cross-border B2B payment and BNPL product targeting Australian importers purchasing from Asian suppliers, offering AUD payment terms while managing foreign currency settlement.

A B2B payment and supply chain finance platform that launched a cross-border B2B payment and BNPL product targeting Australian importers purchasing from Asian suppliers, offering AUD payment terms while managing foreign currency settlement. Zip Business: The business-focused product of ASX-listed Zip Co, offering B2B payment terms to SME buyers with existing Zip merchant relationships. Zip Business benefits from the parent company's extensive Australian merchant network.

The business-focused product of ASX-listed Zip Co, offering B2B payment terms to SME buyers with existing Zip merchant relationships. Zip Business benefits from the parent company's extensive Australian merchant network. ANZ and NAB have both developed digital trade finance pilots for SME customers, representing the major bank entry into the digital B2B BNPL-adjacent space.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Butn expanded its product suite to include supply chain finance for Australian manufacturers, adding buyer-initiated payment terms to complement its existing supplier-initiated invoice financing product, positioning it to serve both sides of B2B transactions.

Octet launched a cross-border B2B payment and BNPL product specifically targeting Australian SME importers purchasing from Asian suppliers, addressing a gap not served by domestic-only competitors.

Zip Business expanded its B2B BNPL product to New Zealand, leveraging the existing Zip merchant network for distribution across the Tasman.

Competitive Landscape Outlook for the Next 2-4 Years

The Australian B2B BNPL market will grow driven by sector-specific verticals in resources, construction, and agriculture, with accounting platform integration remaining the primary distribution channel. ASIC regulatory clarity expected in 2025 will attract institutional investors who have been cautious about providing wholesale funding to unregulated B2B BNPL providers.

Major bank entry into digital B2B BNPL anticipated from ANZ and NAB initially will intensify competition and compress margins for fintech-only providers. Fintech providers will respond by deepening vertical specialisation in sectors where bank products lack sector-specific underwriting capabilities.

Cross-border B2B BNPL connecting Australian SME importers with Asian suppliers, particularly from China, Vietnam, and India, will emerge as a distinct market segment as supply chain diversification drives more Australian businesses to establish direct supplier relationships in Asia.

Consolidation among the current cohort of Australian B2B BNPL providers is expected, with the most likely outcome being acquisition of smaller providers by the major banks or by accounting platform companies such as Xero, which has signalled interest in expanding financial services capabilities for SME customers.

Regulatory Changes

ASIC issued updated guidance on SME lending reinforcing expectations that lenders conduct appropriate affordability assessments for sole trader and small business borrowers, particularly where business and personal finances are commingled. Several B2B BNPL providers updated their onboarding processes in response.

APRA updated its prudential standard on credit risk management, clarifying expectations for authorised deposit-taking institutions providing wholesale funding to B2B BNPL fintechs. The updated standard requires banks to obtain regular portfolio-level data from fintech lending partners.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission conducted a review of digital platform lending that included examination of B2B BNPL practices on marketplaces, recommending that marketplace operators disclose the identity of the lending provider when B2B BNPL is offered at checkout.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Australia



Report Scope



Australia B2B BNPL Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Australia B2B BNPL Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2025

Australia B2B BNPL in Retail: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Australia B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Key Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Electronics & Accessories

Office Supplies

Cleaning Products

Fashion & Apparel

Beauty & Personal Care

Pantry & Food Products

Other

Australia B2B BNPL in Manufacturing: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Australia B2B BNPL in Transport and Logistics: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Australia B2B BNPL in Professional Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Australia B2B BNPL in Industrial Applications: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Australia B2B BNPL in Healthcare: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Australia B2B BNPL in Other Sectors: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Australia B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Sales Channel, 2021-2030

Online Channel

POS Channel

Australia B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Company Size, 2021-2030

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises





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