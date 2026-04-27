Sharecare surpasses 1 million hours of home care delivered to Veterans through U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Community Care Network

ATLANTA, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the digital health enablement company that helps to improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced that its Veteran caregiving program has surpassed 1 million hours of care delivered through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Care Network.

Initially launched in collaboration with the VA Geriatrics and Extended Care team and Red Duke Strategies, Sharecare’s Veteran caregiving program supports Veterans across VA medical centers in the Eastern United States, through the Optum community care network. The program, which addresses gaps in access to quality, in-home care services for eligible Veterans through a choice-based model, also enables a Veteran’s friend or family caregiver to become a certified professional caregiver. Based on requirements set by the VA, these trusted individuals are vetted, trained, and compensated through Sharecare’s home care platform, CareLinx.

“According to research from AARP, trusted friends and family members who serve as unpaid caregivers deliver more than 50 billion hours of care annually, which in 2024 alone accounted for more than $1 trillion in essential care,” said Tim Husted, chief operating officer at Sharecare. “Our ‘bring your own caregiver’ approach improves both quality of and access to care by creating a pathway for traditionally unpaid family caregivers to receive training, earn income, and participate in the healthcare workforce. Together with the VA and Red Duke, we are maintaining high standards for quality and compliance while preserving the trust and continuity to drive better outcomes for our Veterans.”

Findings from an external evaluation of this program published in the Journal of Applied Gerontology showed a 44% increase in Veterans accessing in-home care, along with a significant reduction in unmet care needs. Veterans reported high levels of satisfaction, rating their experience 8.6 out of 10, and nearly eight in ten said they would be “extremely likely” to recommend the program.

To date, more than 75% of the program’s paid caregivers are Veterans’ family members or trusted friends who became newly certified professional caregivers through CareLinx. By creating meaningful workforce opportunities, the program also helps address the overwhelming demand for caregivers in the United States, which is projected to grow by 1 million jobs by 2030. Notably, after participating in the program, the newly certified professional caregivers reported earning higher wages—on average, more than $3 per hour above previous roles—along with reduced financial strain.

“This model highlights the untapped potential to expand caregiver availability, particularly in rural and underserved communities where access and continuity of care have traditionally been more limited,” said Meg Kabat, senior vice president of Clinical Operations at Red Duke Strategies. “Further, by extending employment opportunities to family caregivers who have historically provided care without compensation, we are introducing new opportunities for economic mobility while expanding Veterans’ access to reliable, trusted home care.”

As demand for home-based care continues to grow, Sharecare is focused on scaling its model to support Veterans nationwide, while continuing to align with evolving VA Community Care Network pathways to expand access, strengthen caregiver continuity, and support both Veterans and the communities around them. To learn more about program availability, caregiver options, and how to get started, visit www.carelinx.com/veterans.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is a digital healthcare company that delivers software and tech-enabled services to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to help improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs. Through its data-driven AI insights, evidence-based resources, and comprehensive platform – including benefits navigation, care management, home care resources, health information management, and more – Sharecare helps people easily and efficiently manage their healthcare and improve their well-being. Across its three business channels, Sharecare enables health plan sponsors, health systems and physician practices, and leading pharmaceutical brands to drive personalized and value-based care at scale. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

About Red Duke Strategies

Red Duke Strategies is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) founded in 2015 dedicated to bringing innovation to the systems that support our nation’s service members, Veterans, and their families. To learn more, visit www.reddukestrategies.net.

Media contact:

Sharecare PR Team

PR@sharecare.com