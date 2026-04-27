Sparkling Ice® x LIFE SAVERS® Bring “Flavor to the Rescue” to Life with Chance to Win a Visit from Flavor Flav

PRESTON, Wash., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some moments just need a little more flavor. That’s why Sparkling Ice®, crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company®, is inviting fans to shake up the everyday with its “Flavor to the Rescue” sweepstakes, part of the brand’s collaboration with LIFE SAVERS® Candy.

Inspired by the idea that even the most routine parts of the day deserve more flavor, the sweepstakes invites consumers to submit their own “rescue requests” for a chance to win a visit from cultural icon and hype-man extraordinaire Flavor Flav, who will step in to bring energy, excitement and, of course, flavor to an otherwise yawn-inducing moment.

“Flavor Flav built a legacy on amplifying the moment,” said Lisa Holcomb, vice president of brand at Talking Rain. “As part of our Sparkling Ice® x LIFE SAVERS™ ‘Flavor to the Rescue’ sweepstakes, Flavor Flav will bring a refreshing, bubbly twist to moments that could use a little lift, making them unforgettable for our fans.”

Starting now, Sparkling Ice is encouraging fans to enter the sweepstakes by visiting www.flavortotherescue.com, where they’ll be prompted to submit a short description of an upcoming task or activity in their lives that could use a little extra “flavor.” Entries for the grand prize experience will be accepted through May 10, while the sweepstakes for additional swag pack prizes will remain open through June 1.

One grand prize winner will receive a visit from Flavor Flav to help “rescue” their selected moment in a one-of-a-kind experience designed to bring energy, excitement and a little unexpected fun to their day. In addition, 50 winners will receive Sparkling Ice swag packs featuring items inspired by the collaboration.

The “Flavor to the Rescue” sweepstakes builds on the Sparkling Ice® LIFE SAVERS™ lineup, which transforms iconic candy flavors like Wild Cherry, Strawberry, Pineapple and Green Apple into bold, bubbly beverages made with zero sugar, colors and flavors from natural sources, and just ten calories.

For more information on the “Flavor to the Rescue” sweepstakes, visit www.flavortotherescue.com and https://www.sparklingice.com.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in Caffeine and Energy), and Popwell, a cold-crafted prebiotic soda. Talking Rain drinks are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

For more information, please visit https://www.talkingrain.com.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world’s best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M’S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN’S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

© Mars LIFE SAVERS Brand used under license. This product does not contain LIFE SAVERS® candy.

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