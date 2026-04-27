Minuteman Press Franchise Owners Jorge & Kathy Cruz Carry Business Legacy Forward in Concord, NC

CONCORD, N.C., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jorge and Kathy Cruz purchased their Minuteman Press franchise in Concord, NC in September of 2024. They purchased the business from Pat and Christine McGroder, who sold the business and retired after ten years of steady growth. Since buying the business, Jorge and Kathy hit the ground running and have carried the legacy of the business forward. They have quickly racked up their own sales awards and reached new milestones. Like their predecessors, Jorge and Kathy are joining the Minuteman Press International President’s Club in 2026, achieving over $1 million in gross sales for the year ending 2025.





In the following interview, Jorge talks about his journey to Minuteman Press in Concord, why he chose franchising, keys to growth, and how he’s leveraged his professional career skillset to make enhancements to the business.

What was your background before Minuteman Press?

“Prior to joining Minuteman Press in September 2024, I spent 27 years in the corporate world at Aspect Software, a leading enterprise software company specializing in Contact Center and Workforce Management solutions. Over the course of my career, I held leadership roles across Development, Consulting, Sales, Marketing, and Professional Services, leading teams focused on solving complex business challenges through technology.

In my most recent role as Senior Director of Innovations, I was responsible for developing new ideas and bringing emerging technology solutions to market. That experience taught me how to identify opportunities, build solutions, and lead teams with a shared mission of delivering meaningful results for customers.

My wife Kathy, my business partner in this journey, brings a complementary background as both a Social Worker and Project Manager in the pharmaceutical industry. She has an exceptional ability to optimize processes, drive efficiencies, and ensure operational excellence.

When I was exploring the purchase of Minuteman Press, Kathy asked me a simple but powerful question: ‘You’ve been in the digital world for 30 years, why switch to print?’ After reflecting on that, the answer became very clear. This business isn’t about print; it’s about creating solutions that help businesses grow. It’s about solving problems, building relationships, and leading a team of creative professionals committed to exceeding customer expectations. I had been doing that for nearly three decades. Minuteman Press simply gave me the perfect platform to continue that mission in a more personal, entrepreneurial way.”

What are the top 3 reasons you bought this business / chose Minuteman Press?

“Choosing only three reasons is difficult, but three stand out immediately. First, the culture and people. Kathy and I had known about Minuteman Press for nearly 40 years, dating back to when we both lived and worked on Long Island, NY, near some of the earliest locations. We were familiar with the brand from a customer perspective, but what impressed us most was what we discovered behind the scenes. Everyone we met (from headquarters to field representative), had long tenures and demonstrated genuine passion for helping franchise owners succeed. That culture of support and positivity was unmistakable and ultimately sealed the deal.

Second, the franchise model and alignment with our experience. My career had been centered on leading teams to deliver business solutions, and Minuteman Press is built on that exact foundation. This is not a commodity business; it is a solutions business. It allows owners to make a real impact on their customers’ success.

Third, we loved the support, training, and ownership autonomy. Minuteman Press provides the best of both worlds: exceptional systems, training, and tools like FLEX, while also empowering franchise owners with the flexibility and independence to lead and grow their business. The royalty structure is designed to promote long-term success, which reflects the company’s commitment to its franchisees. That combination of culture, support, and alignment made Minuteman Press a truly unique opportunity.”

What are your top keys to your sales growth and success?

“We were fortunate to acquire a strong and successful business from Chris and Pat McGroder, and we have focused on building upon that foundation while introducing strategic enhancements.

1. Digital Marketing and SEO Investment: Coming from a technology background, I understood the critical importance of digital visibility. We significantly increased our investment in Minuteman Press’ Internet Marketing and SEO programs, which now drive approximately 20–25% of our business. We are currently acquiring an average of 3–4 new customers per day through these efforts. We also prioritized strengthening our Google presence, doubling our total reviews to over 536 with a 5.0-star rating.

2. Differentiated Customer Experience: Our internal motto is We Print Happiness and it guides everything we do. Customer service is our greatest differentiator. Every interaction is an opportunity to create a positive, memorable experience, and that commitment drives loyalty, referrals, and long-term growth.

3. Strategic Networking and Relationship Development: Networking has been a major driver of growth. We expanded our presence in BNI by adding an additional chapter and created a hybrid Business Development role within our team. These efforts have delivered an exceptional return on investment while strengthening our presence in the local business community.

4. Community Engagement and Sponsorships: Community involvement is deeply important to Kathy and me, especially supporting mental health organizations and local nonprofits. By actively sponsoring and participating in events, we’ve built meaningful relationships that naturally translate into business growth while supporting causes we care deeply about.

5. Showroom Experience and Cross-Selling Opportunities: We redesigned our front lobby into a showroom environment that highlights apparel, promotional products, and wide-format capabilities. This has enhanced customer experiences and significantly increased cross-selling and upselling opportunities.”

What was the transition like taking over a legacy business from Chris & Pat McGroder?

“Chris and Pat built an amazing business, and we are deeply grateful for both what they created and how generously they supported us during the transition. They stayed on for several weeks to guide us through operations, systems, and customer relationships, ensuring continuity and stability.

The existing team is experienced, talented, and deeply committed. We made a conscious decision to introduce changes gradually, focusing first on listening, learning, and earning trust. Today, approximately 85% of the original team remains with us, which speaks to the strength of the culture.

One area where we introduced enhancements was in technology and automation. Leveraging my background, we modernized our IT infrastructure, implemented automation, and improved operational efficiencies. We have balanced innovation with respect for the solid foundation that already existed. We also introduced our guiding philosophy: We Print Happiness. This mindset reinforces our commitment to creating exceptional experiences for every customer, every project, and every interaction.”

What does joining the President’s Club mean to you?

“It is truly an honor and incredibly humbling. Kathy and I have poured our hearts into this business, but this achievement belongs to our entire team. Their dedication, passion, and commitment to our customers made this possible. For us, joining the President’s Club represents more than business success, it represents the positive impact we’ve had on our community. It means we’ve helped hundreds of small businesses grow, supported countless organizations, and made a meaningful difference in people’s lives. We are proud of this milestone, but even more excited about the future as we continue to live our mission.”

What are your high-demand products and key growth areas?

“Apparel and embroidery are major growth drivers, now representing over 20% of our business. Kathy leads this area and has done an exceptional job expanding apparel programs, including company stores and branded merchandise solutions. We also see significant growth opportunities in Direct Mail and Wide Format printing. These services provide high value to customers and represent key strategic growth areas moving forward.

Black-and-white printing remains a core strength, particularly serving schools, government agencies, and local organizations. We recently invested in a high-speed monochrome production system to increase efficiency and improve margins.”

How would you describe your business community and your involvement?

“The Concord and Cabarrus County community is vibrant, diverse, and deeply connected. Building relationships within the community is a top priority for us. We are active members of the Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce, multiple BNI chapters, and the Latin American Chamber of Commerce Charlotte. We are also passionate about supporting nonprofit organizations, including NAMI, Mental Health America, Boys & Girls Club, and CVAN. As a Cuban American business owner, supporting Hispanic entrepreneurs is especially meaningful to me. Helping small businesses succeed, regardless of background, is one of the most rewarding aspects of what we do.

In November of 2025, for example, we sponsored the NAMIWalks Charlotte event. NAMI Charlotte is one of the one of the biggest mental health support organizations in the area. Supporting mental health organizations is deeply important and personal to us. For this event, we were joined by our amazing team in supporting such a critical cause.”

What are the biggest personal and professional rewards of owning your business?

“The greatest reward is the impact we have on people’s lives. It’s seeing a new business owner receive their first branded apparel and feel overwhelming pride. It’s helping organizations bring their mission to life. It’s being there for customers during life’s most important and sometimes most difficult moments. These experiences remind us that what we do matters. We don’t just print products, we help people tell their stories, build their dreams, and create lasting impressions.”

What advice would you give other Minuteman Press franchise owners?

“First, never compromise on service and quality. These are the foundations of long-term success. Second, invest in your team. Happy, engaged employees create happy customers. Your team is your greatest asset. Third, introduce change thoughtfully and strategically. Build trust, listen, and evolve with intention. Finally, embrace growth opportunities like apparel and promotional products. These areas offer tremendous potential for expansion and profitability.”

Is there anything else you’d like to share?

“Kathy and I are incredibly grateful for this opportunity. The support from Minuteman Press headquarters, field representatives, and fellow franchise owners has been outstanding. We often say we wish we had done this sooner, because this truly feels like where we are meant to be. We are excited about the future and honored to serve our customers and community. We Print Happiness, and we look forward to continuing that mission for many years to come.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Concord, NC, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/nc/concord/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b28a7ef-a116-4205-8921-3af711530e35