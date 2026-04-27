Other World Computing (OWC) Takes Home Videomaker Magazine’s NAB 2026, Best of Show, Best RAID Storage Award

WOODSTOCK, Ill., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced its OWC Express 4M2 Ultra has taken home another NAB 2026, Best of Show Award, from Videomaker Magazine, in the Best RAID Storage category.

The OWC Express 4M2 Ultra is built for professionals seeking the fastest DIY RAID performance in a compact design. It was recognized for its ability to enable customers to install their choice of NVMe M.2 drives and configure in RAID 0, 1, 4, 5, or 10, as well as JBOD – for speeds of up to 6622MB/s. The OWC Express 4M2 Ultra’s design received additional kudos. Its solid aircraft-grade aluminum body and smart adaptive fan provide effective and quiet thermal management. A second Thunderbolt 5 port enables daisy chaining of up to five additional Thunderbolt devices, including additional Express 4M2 Ultra enclosures that can be combined into a single massive capacity volume. OWC Express 4M2 Ultra is compatible with Thunderbolt 5, 4, 3 (Mac only), and USB4 systems.

In an article touting the features and benefits of the OWC Express 4M2 Ultra, Videomaker said, “Congratulations to Other World Computing; the OWC Express 4M2 Ultra is taking home the award for Best RAID Storage at NAB 2026.” And explained, “With transfer rates up to 6622 MB/s, the OWC Express 4M2 is fast enough to support video editing in resolutions up to 12K RAW. The zippy Thunderbolt 5 connection can even support 8K multi-cam sequences…” (The full article can be found here: https://www.videomaker.com/news/nab-2026-owc-express-4m2-ultra-wins-best-raid-storage/.)

“When a publication like Videomaker hands you Best RAID Storage at NAB, that’s not a participation trophy, that’s validation from people who actually understand what professionals are up against every day,” said Chris Kooistra, Vice President of Marketing, Other World Computing (OWC). “We take a lot of pride in that because it means we’re solving real problems, not just checking boxes. The OWC Express 4M2 Ultra is about giving creators and teams complete control over their storage, without compromise. You bring your own NVMe drives, configure it exactly how you want, and get insane speed in a footprint that doesn’t take over your desk. No bottlenecks, no noise, no drama. The kind of performance and flexibility you really need when you’re working with massive files, tight deadlines, and zero room for failure.”

The OWC Express 4M2 Ultra is available for pre-order now, starting at $399.99 for non-SoftRAID models and $549.99 with SoftRAID. With strong, early demand at NAB, pre-orders will begin shipping in late Spring. To learn more and purchase, please visit: https://www.owc.com/solutions/express-4m2-ultra.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2026 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

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Nicole Gorman

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