Algorhythm Holdings to Present at the Market Movers Investor Summit

Fort Lauderdale, FL , April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (“Algorhythm”) (NASDAQ: RIME), a leading provider of AI-powered logistics solutions, announced today that it will be participating in the Market Movers Investor Summit on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. The presentation will take place at 1:40 PM ET at the historic Bank of New York. Gary Atkinson, Algorhythm CEO, will be giving the presentation.

The Market Movers Investor Summit is a premier, high-access event on Wall Street. The inaugural program features fireside chats with Alex Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp, and Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Capital, in addition to company presentations and one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Event Details:

Summit Dates: May 5, 2026

May 5, 2026 Company Presentation: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Location: 48 Wall Street, New York, NY (The original Bank of New York)

Request an invitation to attend at www.marketmoverssummit.com.

About Market Movers Investor Summit

The 2026 Market Movers Investor Summit begins on May 4th with a kickoff party at the legendary Delmonico’s, followed by a full day of programming on May 5th. The summit brings together public and private company executives, fund managers, and family offices for a focused, high-caliber experience. The agenda includes company presentations and one-on-one meetings, exclusive fireside chats and keynote sessions, a pop-up lunch from the legendary Katz Delicatessen, and a surprise musical guest.

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a leading AI technology company focused on the growth and development of SemiCab, an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab’s AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing. For additional information, please go to: http://www.semicab.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Brendan Hopkins

407-645-5295

investors@algoholdings.com

www.algoholdings.com

Media Contact

FischTank PR

Algorhythm@fischtankpr.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors contained in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the other reports the company has filed with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, each of which applies only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform our statements to actual results or changed expectations, or as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.