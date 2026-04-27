CORRECTION - Satellogic Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

In a release issued earlier today by Satellogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), please note that in the headline, the date for the conference call was stated incorrectly as March 12, 2026. The corrected release follows:

Satellogic Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a vertically integrated geospatial company delivering high-resolution Earth Observation (EO) at unprecedented scale and economics, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter and fiscal year 2026 ended March 31, 2026, and will be providing updates on recent commercial advancements, partnerships, and other initiatives and milestones.

Satellogic’s Chief Executive Officer Emiliano Kargieman and Chief Financial Officer Rick Dunn will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed following the call via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time) Dial-in: 1-877-407-0752 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0912 Conference Code: 13760023 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759619&tp_key=6724d97a5e



A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through May 26, 2026, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13760023. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the Company’s investor relations section here.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is building a scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability, when scaled, to remap the entire planet with an optimal balance of frequency and resolution at unprecedented unit economics, providing accessible and affordable solutions for our customers.

Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at unparalleled value.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point. To learn more, please visit: http://www.satellogic.com

Contacts

Investor Relations:

ir@satellogic.com

Media Relations:

pr@satellogic.com