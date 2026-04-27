Fiber-Based Packaging Market Size to Hit USD 592.45 Billion by 2035, Driven by Eco-Friendly Trends and E-Commerce Growth

Ottawa, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fiber-based packaging market size stood at USD 406.05 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 592.45 billion by 2035, according to a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

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Key Takeaways

North America registered dominance in the market in 2025.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow notably during 2026-2035.

By material type, the corrugated segment led the fiber-based packaging market in 2025.

By material source, the recycled fiber segment held a major share of the market in 2025.

By product type, the corrugated boxes segment is expected to witness lucrative expansion in the studied years.

By end user, the food & beverages segment was dominant in the market in 2025.

Why is the Fiber-Based Packaging Market Expanding?

The widespread adoption of an eco-friendly, renewable, & recyclable material made from natural plant fibers, like wood pulp, agricultural residues, including bagasse, bamboo, or recycled paper, is defined as fiber-based packaging. The global market growth is fueled by the surging consumer preference for fiber-based alternatives, with the emergence of regulatory stress to ban single-use plastics, & also progressing online shopping is highly demanding sustainable & durable solutions.

What are the Extensive Trends of the Fiber-Based Packaging Market?

Gradually, the globe is aiming at the replacement of plastic & expanded polystyrene (EPS) for protective & primary packaging, which finally raises demand for sustainable options. Alongside, the leading firms are enforcing groundbreakings in molded pulp, enabling complex, high-precision designs for personal care, electronics, & food. Ongoing developments are incorporating novel technologies, i.e. functional coatings & barriers to combat moisture, oxygen, & grease.

What are the Key Limitations of the Fiber-Based Packaging Market?

A major challenge faced by companies is the need to gain similar barrier characteristics to plastic, which requires specialised and expensive coatings. Besides this, the market restricts many small-to-medium enterprises from developing these expensive fiber-based solutions compared to plastic options.

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Latest Alliances in the Fiber-Based Packaging Market in 2025-2026

In January 2026, Unilever and Saica Group joined to evolve a sustainable packaging solution for Axe deodorant duopacks.

solution for Axe deodorant duopacks. In November 2025, PulPac partnered with Future Materials Sweden to implement PulPac’s patented Dry Molded Fiber technology to lower the adoption of single-use plastics.

In September 2025, Fiberdom collaborated with Kiefel to speed up the progression & commercialisation of fibre-based packaging, which is completely recyclable & home compostable.

In September 2025, Naini Papers partnered with PrimeFiber Global Paper Solution to produce indigenous “Packaging Grade Speciality Papers.”

In May 2025, Natural Indigo Finland joined with Tampere University of Applied Sciences (TAMK) & introduced a water-based ink employing biocolorant extracted from coffee waste to foster packaging innovation.



More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Non-forming Webs Market Size, Production Volume, Sales Performance, Export & Import Dynamics, Adoption Rates, Recycling Rate, Material Efficiency, Market Share Analysis, and Demand Trends

Active Vacuum Packaging Technology Market Trends, Cost per Unit, Sales Volume, Recycling Rate, Export & Import Metrics, Adoption Rates, Pricing Strategies, Production Volume, and Logistics Efficiency

Medical Fluids Packaging Solutions Market Size, Sales Volume, Production Efficiency, Export & Import Metrics, Adoption Rates, Recycling Rate, Pricing Trends, Market Positioning, and Customer Experience

HDPE for Blow Molded Bottles Market Size, Sales Volume, Production Efficiency, Export & Import Metrics, Adoption Rates, Recycling Rate, Pricing Trends, Market Positioning, and Customer Experience

Lid Films Market Trends, Sales Volume, Production Cost, Fulfillment Cycle Time, Export & Import Flows, Pricing Metrics, Recycling Rate, Adoption Rates, and Distribution Performance

Preformed Food Packaging Trays Market Size, Production Volume, Sales Performance, Export & Import Dynamics, Adoption Rates, Recycling Rate, Material Efficiency, Market Share Analysis, and Demand Trends

Polyurethane Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Size, Production & Manufacturing Efficiency, Sales Volume, Export & Import Dependency, Adoption Rates, Cost Structure, Recycling Rate, and Supply Chain Metrics

North America High-Barrier Packaging Films Market Size, Sales Volume, Production Efficiency, Export & Import Metrics, Adoption Rates, Recycling Rate, Pricing Trends, Market Positioning, and Customer Experience

Pressure-Sensitive Labelling Solutions for Pharmaceutical Market Trends, Sales Volume, Production Cost, Fulfillment Cycle Time, Export & Import Flows, Pricing Metrics, Recycling Rate, Adoption Rates, and Distribution Performance

Paper Tubes And Cores Market Size, Production & Manufacturing Efficiency, Sales Volume, Export & Import Dependency, Adoption Rates, Cost Structure, Recycling Rate, and Supply Chain Metrics

Hand Stretch Films Market Size, Production & Manufacturing Efficiency, Sales Volume, Export & Import Dependency, Adoption Rates, Cost Structure, Recycling Rate, and Supply Chain Metrics

Molded Plastic Packaging Market Size, Production and Demand Analysis, Import Export Trade Insights, Manufacturing Process Review, Application Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecast 2025-2035

Plastic Luxury Packaging Market Size, Sales Volume, Production Efficiency, Export & Import Metrics, Adoption Rates, Recycling Rate, Pricing Trends, Market Positioning, and Customer Experience

Consumer Packaging Labels Market Size, Production & Manufacturing Efficiency, Sales Volume, Export & Import Dependency, Adoption Rates, Cost Structure, Recycling Rate, and Supply Chain Metrics

Primary Packaging Labels Market Size, Production Volume, Sales Performance, Export & Import Dynamics, Adoption Rates, Recycling Rate, Material Efficiency, Market Share Analysis, and Demand Trends

Squeeze and Semi-Squeeze Bottles Market Trends, Sales Volume, Production Cost, Fulfillment Cycle Time, Export & Import Flows, Pricing Metrics, Recycling Rate, Adoption Rates, and Distribution Performance

India Biodegradable Tableware Packaging Market Size, Sales Volume, Production Efficiency, Export & Import Metrics, Adoption Rates, Recycling Rate, Pricing Trends, Market Positioning, and Customer Experience

North America Molded Pulp Packaging Market Size, Production & Manufacturing Efficiency, Sales Volume, Export & Import Dependency, Adoption Rates, Cost Structure, Recycling Rate, and Supply Chain Metrics

Adhesives for Primary Labelling Market Trends, Cost per Unit, Sales Volume, Recycling Rate, Export & Import Metrics, Adoption Rates, Pricing Strategies, Production Volume, and Logistics Efficiency

Print-Receptive PE Films Market Size, Sales Volume, Production Efficiency, Export & Import Metrics, Adoption Rates, Recycling Rate, Pricing Trends, Market Positioning, and Customer Experience

Fiber-Based Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

In 2025, North America held the largest revenue share of the market, due to the strict regulations related to single-use plastics & corporate commitments to lower plastic waste. Alongside, the region is transforming e-commerce, which necessitates durable, protective packaging, which further surges the use of corrugated boxes & molded fiber inserts for shipping & logistics.

For instance,

In June 2025, ProAmpac collaborated with WESTERN Michigan University (WMU) to empower the revolution of fiber-based sustainable packaging solutions.



Whereas the U.S. fiber-based packaging market has been emphasizing alternatives to PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) with safe, plant-based options to verify food packaging, with extensive compostable properties. Moreover, the leading players have developed novelty in materials, such as dry-molded & dry-formed fiber materials by using minimal water & energy to evolve & act as high-performance choices for rigid plastics.

Asia Pacific Market Analysis

During the prospective period, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the market. Specifically, Chinese and Indian governments are highly promoting restrictions on single-use plastics, which ultimately pushes firms to adopt eco-friendly, biodegradable options. Besides this, the APAC’s food & beverage, personal care, cosmetics, & electronics industries are expanding, with the utilization of fiber-based formats for branding & eco-friendliness.

For instance,

In February 2026, China released mandatory solutions to boost recyclable packaging & minimize packaging waste under its latest solid waste management landscape.



The fiber-based packaging market in India is estimated to expand at a rapid CAGR, as many startups, such as Agrileaf, are involved in the development of sturdy food containers from fallen Arecanut leaves, which facilitates a natural, microwave-safe, & leak-proof substitute to plastic. However, India is focusing on the broader application of agricultural residues, including bamboo, sugarcane, & seaweed, to produce robust materials.

Europe Market Analysis

Europe is estimated to show a notable growth in the coming era. A key catalyst includes the European Green Deal and the Single-Use Plastics Directive, which escalates the shift towards paper-based, biodegradable choices. Alongside, the major European countries are emerging with advances in next-gen coatings to offer high moisture & grease resistance by skipping the use of harmful PFAS.

For instance,

In January 2026, Sabert rolled out PulpUltra, its range of fiber-based, PFAS-free food packaging, across Europe, the UK, & Ireland.



German companies are putting efforts into demonstrating fiber boxes for shipping chilled products, which replace traditional polystyrene. The trending alliances are encouraging the emergence of biodegradable, plant-coated pulp packaging for over-the-counter medicines, including Aspirin.

Fiber-Based Packaging Market: Segmental Insights

By Material Type Analysis

The corrugated segment accounted for the dominating share of the market in 2025. Its dominance is driven by rigorous structural strength, excellent product protection, & high-strength-to-weight ratios. This also has substantial affordability via cost-effective shipping, & increased personalization for branding, retail displays, & specialized cushioning. The market is shifting towards evolution in water-resistant, wax-free barrier coatings & water-repellent food-grade fiberboard.

By Material Source Analysis

In 2025, the recycled fiber segment led with a major share of the fiber-based packaging market. Along with the expansion of awareness regarding sustainability, the leaders are promoting packaging circularity, employing recycled fibers to enhance their environmental, social, & governance (ESG) scores & lower their carbon footprint. Recycled fibers are usually curb-side recyclable, which supports streamlining the waste management & integrating with sustainability aims.

By Product Type Analysis

The corrugated boxes segment is predicted to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period in the fiber-based packaging market. This kind of product has lightweight, higher affordability, and immersive precision features. Nowadays, manufacturers are lowering basis weight by nearly 12%, with the use of micro-flute combinations to reduce freight spending & material usage without sacrificing structural strength.

By End User Analysis

In 2025, the food & beverages segment captured the biggest share of the market. The fiber-based packaging solutions are playing a pivotal role by facilitating higher durability, strength, & thermal stability, which makes it favourable for microwave, oven, & freezer purposes. However, the giant firms are executing advances in water-based & bio-based barrier coatings, enabling fiber to compete with plastic in moisture-resistant & grease-proof applications, vital for frozen foods & beverage containers.

Fiber-Based Packaging Market Companies

UFP Technologies Inc.

Bumaga BV

Oji Fibre Solutions

WestRock Company

Ahlstrom Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Pratt Industries Inc.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Rengo Co. Ltd.

Mondi Group

AR Packaging Group AB

BillerudKorsnäs AB

USA Corrugated Inc.

ESCO Technologies Inc.

Brodrene Hartmann A/S

International Paper Company

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Georgia-Pacific LLC





What are the Prominent Developments in the Fiber-Based Packaging Market?

In April 2026, UPM Specialty Materials & Felix Schoeller rolled out a fiber-based barrier material for flexible food packaging applications, like wrappers for chocolate and snack bars.

In March 2026, DS Smith Tecnicarton launched the Fibre-Based Automotive Chassis Packaging Solution for the automotive tier suppliers’ sector in Iberia.

In February 2026, Yangi unveiled a production-ready dry-formed fiber tray for meat, fish, deli, & ready meals.



Fiber-Based Packaging Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Kraft Paper

Corrugated

Molded Pulp

Boxboard/Cartonboard

By Material Source

Recycled Fiber

Virgin Fiber

By Product Type

Corrugated Boxes

Cartoons

Bags & Pouches

Clamshell

Others



By End-user

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

E-commerce

Others



By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa



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About Us

Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.

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