Addgene Reinforces Its Expanding Role in Research with New Brand

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addgene , a purpose-driven organization that joins with scientists around the world to reduce barriers to research and foster innovation, today announced that its strategic growth and expanded services have driven the organization’s refreshed brand. Addgene started as a nonprofit plasmid repository. Today, the organization offers plasmids, viral vectors, and recombinant antibodies, alongside world-class educational resources, data, and support — including handling material transfer agreements on behalf of researchers. From enabling foundational CRISPR research to distributing reagents that accelerated COVID-19 vaccine development, Addgene collaborates with the researchers driving today’s most innovative discoveries.

“For more than twenty years, Addgene has worked to empower scientists around the world and adapt in response to the needs of the community. Today, our comprehensive platform of research materials and resources – built by scientists, for scientists – is powering innovation in new and exciting ways,” said Chonnettia Jones, PhD, President and Executive Director of Addgene. “We’re thrilled to showcase the full scope of what we do and the organization we have become through our new brand. As we look to the future, we remain committed to collaborating with academic and industry scientists, and I’m confident that together, we can unlock the full potential of research.”

With the aim to broaden access to reliable research materials and enable sharing at scale, Addgene continues to diversify its catalog and prioritize partnerships with industry that open pathways for critical research to move forward.

As a values-based organization, Addgene remains driven by its vision for a healthier, equitable, and sustainable world enabled by scientific discovery and collaboration. Importantly, the new Addgene brand is the culmination of decades spent partnering with scientists around the world and reflects the organization’s growth and what has always made Addgene unique.

About Addgene

Addgene is a purpose-driven organization that joins with scientists around the world to reduce barriers to research and foster innovation. Founded on the simple idea that sharing science accelerates discovery, we curate and distribute a vast catalog of quality-controlled materials so scientists can conduct experiments with greater ease, speed, and reproducibility. We are pioneers in scientific sharing – hosting both a trusted plasmid repository and a comprehensive platform of research materials and resources that includes viral vector and recombinant antibody offerings. Our dedicated team reduces barriers to scientific progress by facilitating material transfers and providing world-class educational resources. At Addgene, we care about building a globally connected scientific community, collaborating seamlessly to unlock the full potential of research to make a healthier, more equitable, and sustainable world for everyone. For more information, visit https://www.addgene.org .