Content Syndicate Names Sandra Ditore as Chief Executive Officer

New York, NY, USA, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Content Syndicate, a leading media distribution and content syndication platform, today announced the appointment of Sandra Ditore as Chief Executive Officer. A seasoned executive with more than 20 years of experience in client partnerships, investor relations, and strategic communications, Ditore will lead the company’s next phase of growth as it expands its footprint across traditional media, digital platforms, AI, and emerging technologies.

Ditore, who most recently served as Senior Vice President of Client Success at Content Syndicate, has been instrumental in building the company’s reputation as a trusted partner for businesses, authors, blockchain innovators, influencers, and MLM independent sellers seeking to amplify their stories with credibility and measurable impact. In her new role as CEO, she will oversee the company’s strategic direction, operations, and continued innovation across its portfolio of platforms, including BlockchainWire , CryptoBell.Live , and Author’s Launchpad .

When Michael Terpin, Michael Shuler, and Enzo Villani co-founded BlockchainWire and Content Syndicate in 2018, “they built the companies on a simple but powerful idea: every brand has a story worth telling, but not every brand has access to the platforms that truly amplify it,” said Ditore. “Their vision has kept both organizations at the forefront of evolving the traditional newswire model. As CEO, I’m proud to build on that foundation as we represent the next generation — where distribution meets intelligence, credibility, and reach. From Main Street businesses to global blockchain innovators, our mission is to power brand narratives at scale through smart strategy, trusted distribution, and media placements that drive measurable impact.”

Under Ditore’s leadership, Content Syndicate will continue to expand its offerings beyond traditional newswire services, introducing integrated programs designed to build long-term brand authority. These include initiatives like the Author’s Launchpad, which provides authors and thought leaders with amplification across traditional press releases, broadcast television, streaming platforms, and radio, along with tools to accelerate visibility and sales.

Content Syndicate has positioned itself as more than a distribution platform combining press strategy, content syndication, and media placement to help clients cut through an increasingly crowded information landscape. With the rise of AI-driven search and content discovery, the company’s focus on high-quality, credible content ensures clients remain visible, searchable, and relevant.

“Sandra understands both the art and science of communication,” said Michael Shuler, President of Content Syndicate. ”Sandra’s rare ability to translate complex ideas into compelling, trust-rooted narratives allows her to build long-term relationships. We are confident she is the right person to lead Content Syndicate into its next chapter, given that her leadership has already had a measurable impact on our clients and our growth.”

Ditore began her career in communications and technology. Ditore got her start in corporate Communications at top Wall Street firms and then expanded into technology development, followed by nearly twenty years at the Family Office Exchange (FOX), where she specialized in relationship management and advisory services for ultra-high-net-worth families.

As CEO, Ditore will focus on scaling client partnerships, expanding distribution capabilities, and strengthening Content Syndicate’s position as a leader in modern media strategy — helping clients build authority not through hype, but through thoughtful, consistent storytelling.

“Today’s brands don’t just need visibility, they need credibility, consistency, and connection,” Ditore added. “That’s where we come in.”