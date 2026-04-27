TRAFFIX Warns of Sustained Rate Cycle Shift Across North America in Q2 2026 Freight Market Update

CHICAGO, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRAFFIX, a leading North American logistics provider, released its TRAFFIX Trends Q2 2026 Market Update, signaling that the freight market has entered a new cycle phase marked by rising rates, tightening capacity, and sharply higher diesel costs, ending more than three years of historically low and stable freight pricing.

“The freight market has crossed a threshold, and the data is no longer ambiguous. For three years, shippers operated in a forgiving environment where capacity was available and rates were stable. That window has closed,” said Alex Fuller, senior director of revenue management and solutions, TRAFFIX. "Shippers who see current conditions as temporary will be unprepared. Our Q2 outlook provides logistics and supply chain leaders the clarity to act decisively: lock in capacity, reset budgets, and reduce spot market exposure before conditions worsen."

Outbound tender volume increased almost 10% year-over-year, reaching a seasonally adjusted multi-year high. U.S. manufacturing has returned to expansion territory for multiple consecutive months, with new orders, production growth, and imports all contributing to increased freight demand while inventory levels remain lean.

The TRAFFIX Trends report outlines three planning scenarios for freight cost inflation versus 2025:

Volumes stabilize, capacity tightens: Freight demand remains steady, diesel prices stay elevated, and capacity tightens gradually. Spot and contract rates continue to rise. Shippers should expect costs to be 10–15% higher than 2025, with greater impact on spot-exposed freight.

Freight demand remains steady, diesel prices stay elevated, and capacity tightens gradually. Spot and contract rates continue to rise. Shippers should expect costs to be 10–15% higher than 2025, with greater impact on spot-exposed freight. Rate increase risk - volumes accelerate, market tightens faster: Stronger manufacturing demand, lean inventories, and seasonal pressures further constrain capacity. Elevated diesel drives rates higher. Costs could increase 15–20% versus 2025, especially for spot lanes and short lead-time shipments.

Stronger manufacturing demand, lean inventories, and seasonal pressures further constrain capacity. Elevated diesel drives rates higher. Costs could increase 15–20% versus 2025, especially for spot lanes and short lead-time shipments. Softer Demand: Economic growth moderates and volumes stabilize, but limited capacity prevents a market reset. Rates level off rather than decline. Expect costs to remain 7–12% above 2025, with reduced volatility but sustained pricing pressure.



TRAFFIX’s mode-by-mode analysis projects that dry-van and flatbed rates will remain elevated through mid-2026, reefer capacity will tighten further ahead of produce season, and intermodal volumes will grow approximately 10% year-over-year. U.S.–Mexico cross-border lanes, particularly high-demand corridors such as Laredo–Bajío, face consistent volume growth paired with localized capacity constraints.

TRAFFIX advises shippers to treat current rate levels as a new floor rather than a temporary peak. TRAFFIX recommends three immediate actions: budgeting for double-digit freight inflation, using bid cycles and mini-bids to lock in contracted capacity before further rate resets, and reducing reliance on spot markets in favor of contracted and diversified carrier networks.

For additional information, consult the TRAFFIX Trends Q2 2026 Market Update.

About TRAFFIX

TRAFFIX (www.traffix.com) is a leading third-party logistics provider serving the North American transportation industry since 1979. TRAFFIX offers a suite of customizable services including truckload, flatbed, intermodal, drayage, expedited, LTL, specialized government services, and managed transportation. TRAFFIX's team of industry experts are backed by best -in-class technology that enables them to maximize the value of their client's freight spend, offer tailored solutions, and adapt quickly to changes in supply and demand. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, TRAFFIX employs 840+ experienced logistics professionals in offices across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

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