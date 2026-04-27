Amesite Announces Withdrawal of Registration Statement on Form S-1

DETROIT, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST) (the “Company”), a leading developer of AI-powered enterprise solutions, today announced that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a request for withdrawal of the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-295187) originally filed on April 20, 2026 (the “Registration Statement”), as the Company no longer intends to pursue a public offering under the Registration Statement at this time. The Registration Statement has not been declared effective by the SEC, and no securities have been sold in connection with the public offering described in the Registration Statement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) is an AI-driven company with an immediate aim to transform the $330 billion home and healthcare segments. Its flagship product, NurseMagic™, streamlines documentation for nurses and caregivers, reducing the time required from 20 minutes to just 20 seconds. NurseMagic™ is used by over 100 professions to improve care, enhance operational efficiency and improve financial performance. Built on proprietary AI trained on industry-specific data, NurseMagic meets HIPAA regulations while improving accuracy and efficiency. The platform serves B2B and B2C users across 50 states and 21 countries, offering seamless integration into healthcare workflows and translations to over 50 languages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's NurseMagic™ platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's NurseMagic™ platform, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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