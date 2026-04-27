Yocan Black Unveils All-In-One Pocket Travel Case Kit: Travel Light, Vape Right





NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yocan today introduces the Yocan Black Pocket Travel Case Kit – a new all-in-one travel solution for the popular Pocket device.

A limited number of free samples are available at https://www.yocan.com/distributor-application-form. Travel Light, Vape Right. Take Your Vape Anywhere.

The new Yocan Black Pocket comes with two modes, STD for smooth standard vaping, ECO for smarter efficiency.

The big addition here is the hard-shell travel case. It’s crush-resistant, scratch-proof, and keeps everything in one place. No more digging around for accessories or worrying about the device getting banged up in a bag. Open it up and you’ll find slots for every little piece – nothing rolling around loose.

What’s inside the Yocan Black Pocket Travel Case Kit?

1 x Yocan Black Pocket device (already has the Cloud 3.1 ceramic chamber installed)

1 x hard-shell travel case

12 x terp balls (helps with even heating)

2 x silicone jars for storing concentrates

15 x Q-tips

1 x pick tool

1 x USB-C cable

1 x instruction manual





The Pocket device itself still packs the same punch:

100% ceramic heating (Cloud 3.1) with 360° wrap-around heat

Those 12 glass pearls spin inside to make sure nothing goes to waste

Two modes: STD and ECO, plus you can fine-tune the temp

1400mAh battery – gets you about 15 sessions per charge

USB-C charging, takes roughly 1–2 hours

Body is made of aviation-grade aluminum – light but solid

The mouthpiece is silicone, angled, heat-resistant, and the cap works with either hand (lefties, you’re covered)

OLED display shows temp, time left, battery level

RGB lights and vibration let you know what’s going on without looking



Since the original Pocket came out, it’s done well in a bunch of markets. People seem to like that it doesn’t force you to choose between portability and real performance.

Pricing and where to get it

The Full Pocket Travel Case Kit is $99.00 MSRP. You can grab it through authorized Yocan distributors and retailers.

“We’re actively recruiting new global distributors,” said Jimmy, Yocan marketing manager. “We’re welcoming applications from wholesalers, smoke shops and retail partners. Our goal is to help consumers get authentic Yocan Black products with zero hassle.”

Apply here: https://www.yocan.com/distributor-application-form

For partnership questions: info@yocantech.com

About Yocan

Since 2013, Yocan.com has pioneered innovative, high-quality vaporizers that balance performance, safety, and style. Through cutting-edge technology and user-focused design, we continuously redefine the vaping experience worldwide.

About Yocan Black

Yocan's premium sub-brand, delivering cutting-edge vaporizers that combine innovative technology with refined design.

At Yocan Black, we don't just create vaporizers - we engineer elevated experiences for discerning users who demand both exceptional performance and refined aesthetics.

Where to find Yocan

Website: https://www.yocan.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yocan.vape

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yocantech/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Yocantechnology

Yocan Black

Website: https://yocanblack.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yocanblack/

Media Contact

Contact Person: Jimmy Wen

Email: info@yocantech.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7719e721-cc24-4f8f-9b00-94f1dbc476c9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ba5f13c-fa22-4f01-ad17-1694ea3aa8cd