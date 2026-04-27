Yocan Black Unveils All-In-One Pocket Travel Case Kit: Travel Light, Vape Right

 | Source: Yocan Technolog Co., Ltd Yocan Technolog Co., Ltd

Yocan Black Pocket device with hard-shell travel case and accessories

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yocan today introduces the Yocan Black Pocket Travel Case Kit – a new all-in-one travel solution for the popular Pocket device.

A limited number of free samples are available at https://www.yocan.com/distributor-application-form. Travel Light, Vape Right. Take Your Vape Anywhere.

The new Yocan Black Pocket comes with two modes, STD for smooth standard vaping, ECO for smarter efficiency.

The big addition here is the hard-shell travel case. It’s crush-resistant, scratch-proof, and keeps everything in one place. No more digging around for accessories or worrying about the device getting banged up in a bag. Open it up and you’ll find slots for every little piece – nothing rolling around loose.

What’s inside the Yocan Black Pocket Travel Case Kit?

  • 1 x Yocan Black Pocket device (already has the Cloud 3.1 ceramic chamber installed)
  • 1 x hard-shell travel case
  • 12 x terp balls (helps with even heating)
  • 2 x silicone jars for storing concentrates
  • 15 x Q-tips
  • 1 x pick tool
  • 1 x USB-C cable
  • 1 x instruction manual

Yocan Black Pocket Full Travel Case Kit contents

The Pocket device itself still packs the same punch:

  • 100% ceramic heating (Cloud 3.1) with 360° wrap-around heat
  • Those 12 glass pearls spin inside to make sure nothing goes to waste
  • Two modes: STD and ECO, plus you can fine-tune the temp
  • 1400mAh battery – gets you about 15 sessions per charge
  • USB-C charging, takes roughly 1–2 hours
  • Body is made of aviation-grade aluminum – light but solid
  • The mouthpiece is silicone, angled, heat-resistant, and the cap works with either hand (lefties, you’re covered)
  • OLED display shows temp, time left, battery level
  • RGB lights and vibration let you know what’s going on without looking

Since the original Pocket came out, it’s done well in a bunch of markets. People seem to like that it doesn’t force you to choose between portability and real performance.

Pricing and where to get it

The Full Pocket Travel Case Kit is $99.00 MSRP. You can grab it through authorized Yocan distributors and retailers.

“We’re actively recruiting new global distributors,” said Jimmy, Yocan marketing manager. “We’re welcoming applications from wholesalers, smoke shops and retail partners. Our goal is to help consumers get authentic Yocan Black products with zero hassle.”

Apply here: https://www.yocan.com/distributor-application-form
For partnership questions: info@yocantech.com 

About Yocan

Since 2013, Yocan.com has pioneered innovative, high-quality vaporizers that balance performance, safety, and style. Through cutting-edge technology and user-focused design, we continuously redefine the vaping experience worldwide.

About Yocan Black

Yocan's premium sub-brand, delivering cutting-edge vaporizers that combine innovative technology with refined design.

At Yocan Black, we don't just create vaporizers - we engineer elevated experiences for discerning users who demand both exceptional performance and refined aesthetics.

Where to find Yocan

Website: https://www.yocan.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yocan.vape
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yocantech/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Yocantechnology

Yocan Black

Website: https://yocanblack.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yocanblack/

Media Contact
Contact Person: Jimmy Wen
Email: info@yocantech.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7719e721-cc24-4f8f-9b00-94f1dbc476c9
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ba5f13c-fa22-4f01-ad17-1694ea3aa8cd


Tags

Yocan Black Pocket travel kit hard-shell travel case 1400mAh battery

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