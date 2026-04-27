AB Artea Bank Group’s Financial Results for the Three Months of 2026

Profit. The Group earned a net profit of €15.4 million

The Group earned a net profit of €15.4 million Deposit portfolio. The deposit portfolio grew by 15% during the year, reaching €4 billion

The deposit portfolio grew by 15% during the year, reaching €4 billion Loan portfolio. The loan portfolio exceeded €3.7 billion and increased by 7% during the year

The loan portfolio exceeded €3.7 billion and increased by 7% during the year Asset quality. The quality of the loan portfolio remains strong – the cost of risk (CoR) stood at 0.06%

The quality of the loan portfolio remains strong – the cost of risk (CoR) stood at 0.06% Intention of shareholders. Tesonet Global is seeking to acquire a controlling stake in the Bank

Tesonet Global is seeking to acquire a controlling stake in the Bank Rating. Moody’s upgraded long-term deposits rating to A3 from Baa1 and revised the outlook to positive

“We are continuing the bank’s transformation by strengthening digitalization, optimizing our organizational structure, and implementing strategic initiatives.

We have completed our 2024 share buyback program and paid out 2025 dividends, once again delivering on our commitments to investors. Investor interest has grown markedly since one of our major shareholders, Tesonet Global, announced its intention to acquire a controlling stake in Artea Bank.

We are pleased that Tesonet Global is confident in our strategic transformation, recognizes the potential of a Lithuanian bank in the market, and is ready to bring its expertise in technology and digital business to help drive fundamental change.

We continue to advance the Bank’s strategic transformation by strengthening our management team with an experienced information technology leader (CTO) and focusing on the final stages of our new core banking platform rollout, which will significantly enhance the customer experience,” says Vytautas Sinius, CEO of Artea Bank.

The Artea Bank Group earned €15.4 million in net profit in Q1 2026, 13% less than in the same period of 2025. Operating profit before impairment and income tax amounted to €20.1 million, down 18% compared to Q1 2025 (€24.5 million).

Net interest income increased by 4% year-on-year to over €35.8 million, compared Q1 2025, while net fee and commission income was down by 2% to €7.4 million.

Demand for financing increased at the start of the year – new loan agreements worth €0.4 billion were signed in the first quarter of this year, 36% more than in the last quarter of 2025 and 1% less than in the same period a year ago. The loan portfolio has grown by 1% (€42 million) since the start of the year, or 7% year-on-year, exceeding €3.7 billion.

Quality of the loan portfolio remains strong: €0.5 million impairment loss provisions were formed in the first quarter of 2026 (€1.9 million in the first quarter of 2025). The cost of risk (CoR) ratio stood at 0.06% at the end of Q1 2026 (0.22% at the end of Q1 2025).

The customer deposit portfolio has grown by 1% (€30 million) since the start of the year, or 15% year-on-year, and stood at €4 billion at the end of the quarter. During the first quarter of this year, the demand deposit portfolio grew by 6% (€119 million) to €2.2 billion, while the time deposit portfolio decreased by 5% (€89 million) to €1.8 billion.

The Group’s cost/income ratio at the end of Q1 2026 was 56.0% (50.6% at the end of Q1 2025) and return on equity was 10.5% (12.4% in the corresponding period of 2025).

Capital and liquidity positions remain strong. All regulatory requirements and prudential ratios are being met by a wide margin to ensure resilience to market volatility: Total Capital Ratio (TCR) stood at 22.5%¹ and Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) at 206%¹.

Income Statement (€`m) 2026 3M 2025 3M % ∆ Net Interest Income 35.8 34.4 4% Net Fee and Commission Income 7.4 7.6 -2% Other Income 2.5 7.6 -68% Total Revenue 45.7 49.6 -8% Salaries and Related Expenses -14.1 -14.0 1% Other Operating Expenses -11.5 -11.1 3% Total Operating Expenses -25.6 -25.1 2% Operating Profit 20.1 24.5 -18% Provisions -0.5 -2.2 -77% Share of profit or loss from investments in subsidiaries accounted for using the equity method -0.2 0.0 - Income Tax Expense -4.0 -4.6 -13% Net Profit 15.4 17.7 -13% Balance Sheet Metrics (€`m) 2026.03.31 2025.12.31 % ∆ Loan Portfolio 3 756 3 714 1% Deposit Portfolio 3 991 3 961 1% Equity 587 603 -3% Assets under Management2 2 129 2 151 -1% Assets under Custody 1 999 2 046 -2% Key indicators 2026 3M 2025 3M ∆ Net Interest Margin (NIM) 2.4% 3.0% -57bp Cost-to-Income Ratio (C/I) 56.0% 50.6% +542bp Return on Equity (RoE) 10.5% 12.4% -195bp Cost of Risk (CoR) 0.06% 0.22% -17bp Total Capital Ratio (TCR)1 22.5% 23.5% -100bp

Overview of business segments

Corporate clients

In the first quarter of 2026, business customer activity reflected the usual seasonal slowdown at the start of the year, but a significant recovery was observed in March. At the same time, the bank maintained a consistent pace of new customer acquisition as well as business financing volumes. The volume of new business financing agreements during the quarter exceeded €0.2 billion – up by 48% compared to the first quarter last year. Total corporate loan portfolio exceeded €1.9 billion and grew by 4% year-on-year.

The high quality of the loan portfolio is maintained – the cost of risk (CoR) for the corporate loan portfolio stood at 0.15% in the first quarter of 2026.

In Q1 2026, bond origination activity in the Baltics was lower, reflecting the usual seasonal slowdown at the beginning of the year. Nevertheless, market fundamentals remained supportive, with investor demand for bonds staying strong and issuers continuing to view capital markets as an attractive source of funding. This is reflected in a solid pipeline of potential transactions.

Private clients

Demand for mortgages remains very high – the volume of new mortgage loan contracts nearly doubled (178%) during the quarter to €63 million, while the mortgage loan portfolio grew by 3% (€31 million) or 12% year-on-year, reaching nearly €1.1 billion. The consumer loan segment also remains active – the volume of new consumer loan contracts increased by 14% during Q1 2026 to €57 million, while the consumer loan portfolio grew by 1% (€4 million) or 9% year-on-year, exceeding €0.38 billion.

In Q1 2026, following the pension reform, some clients withdrew funds from Pillar 2 pension system. In this context, Artea Asset Management demonstrated the strongest resilience in the market and stood out among all participants by retaining the relatively largest share of assets in pension funds. The Group focused on retaining clients exiting pension accumulation within the Group by actively offering alternative long-term savings and investment solutions. In this quarter alone, the number of the Bank’s Pillar 3 pension contracts increased by nearly 7% to 46 thousand.

The Bank continues to broaden its investment service offerings for clients. At the beginning of the year, it launched Artea ETF Select, a service that enables clients to invest in professionally preselected ETFs without transaction and custody fees. The new offering has generated strong client interest, underscoring growing demand for simple and convenient investment solutions.

1 preliminary data

2 includes assets managed by asset management and modernization funds

Artea Bank invites shareholders, investors, analysts and all interested parties to a webinar presentation of the financial results and highlights for Q1 2026. The webinar will start at 08:30 am (EEST) on April 28, 2026. The webinar will be held in English. Please register here.

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Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Chief Financial Officer

tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt, +370 610 44447

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