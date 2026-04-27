Red Post Energy Group Names Dr. Justin Velez-Hagan Chief Investment Officer to Lead Capital Strategy and Nationwide Generation Portfolio

HOUSTON and WASHINGTON, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Post Energy Group today announced the appointment of Dr. Justin Vélez-Hagan as Chief Investment Officer, further strengthening the company’s executive leadership as it advances a growing portfolio of power generation projects across the United States.

In this role, Dr. Vélez-Hagan will oversee enterprise investment strategy, capital allocation, and strategic growth initiatives across Red Post Energy Group’s nationwide generation platform. He will evaluate new market opportunities, financing structures, strategic partnerships, and project deployment priorities.

His appointment comes at a consequential moment for the U.S. power sector, as accelerating demand from data centers, advanced manufacturing, electrification, and industrial reshoring places increasing pressure on the nation’s generation capacity and grid resilience. Red Post Energy Group is positioned to help address these structural needs through scalable, dispatchable, and strategically located power infrastructure.

Dr. Vélez-Hagan offers a distinctive blend of investment leadership, economic policy expertise, and executive operating experience across both the public and private sectors. He has held senior roles spanning large-scale budgeting, economic development, capital markets, strategic advisory work, and government operations—experience that will support Red Post Energy Group’s future expansion efforts.

“Dr. Vélez-Hagan brings a rare combination of financial acumen, strategic discipline, and execution-oriented leadership that is critical to the next phase of Red Post Energy Group’s growth,” said Lance Medlin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Red Post Energy Group. “As we continue to advance high-value generation opportunities across the country, his leadership will be instrumental in deepening strategic relationships, strengthening our capital base, and accelerating execution across the platform.”

“Red Post Energy Group is exceptionally well-positioned to help address one of the most pressing challenges facing the country today: the need for scalable, reliable power infrastructure that can support sustained economic growth,” said Dr. Vélez-Hagan. “The company has built a compelling national opportunity at the intersection of infrastructure demand, industrial growth, and energy security.”

James E. Campos, President of Red Post Energy Futures emphasized the strategic importance of the appointment as Red Post Energy Group continues expanding its national platform “Red Post Energy Futures is focused on where the market is moving–and right now, the demand for reliable, scalable power infrastructure is accelerating nationwide. Dr. Vélez-Hagan brings the financial discipline and capital markets perspective needed to help convert those opportunities into executable projects. His leadership will be a strong asset as we continue expanding Red Post Energy Group’s national platform.”

As Chief Investment Officer, Dr. Vélez-Hagan will engage investors, lenders, commercial counterparties, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to help position Red Post Energy Group as a leading developer and strategic partner in the evolving U.S. energy landscape.

About Red Post Energy Group

Red Post Energy Group is an energy development company focused on delivering innovative, scalable solutions to meet growing power demand across the United States. Through its subsidiaries, the company supports the development of power generation and related infrastructure projects with capabilities spanning project strategy, capital formation, market intelligence, energy supplies and services, and execution support.

About Red Post Energy Futures

Red Post Energy Futures, a subsidiary of Red Post Energy Group, is focused on identifying and advancing strategic energy opportunities across the United States. By tracking market demand, policy shifts, and infrastructure trends, the company helps position power generation and related energy projects to meet evolving national needs through targeted business development, stakeholder engagement, and strategic execution.

Media Contact:

Irma Aguirre

EVP of Public Relations

Red Post Energy Group

Irma.Aguirre@redpostenergy.com

(702) 738-4340