Vilkyškių pieninė AB annual information for the year 2025

Vilkyškių pieninė AB (company code 277160980) introduce audited seperate and consolidated annual reporting for the year 2025, approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the independent auditor’s report.

The Company informs that the Ex-Date, since which Vilkyškių pieninė AB shares (VLP1L, ISIN kodas LT0000127508) bought via stock exchange with settlement cycle T+2 do not provide the right to dividends for year 2025, is 11 May 2026.

Vilija Milaševičiutė

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu

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