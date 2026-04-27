Vilkyškių pieninė AB annual information for the year 2025

Vilkyškių pieninė AB (company code 277160980) introduce audited seperate and consolidated annual reporting for the year 2025, approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the independent auditor’s report.
The Company informs that the Ex-Date, since which Vilkyškių pieninė AB shares (VLP1L, ISIN kodas LT0000127508) bought via stock exchange with settlement cycle T+2 do not provide the right to dividends for year 2025, is 11 May 2026.
Vilija Milaševičiutė
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu
Attachments
- abvilkyskiupienine-2025-12-31-en
- EN Vilkyskiu pienine CSRD_limited_assurance_report_2025
- Vilkyskiu pienine_auditors report_IFRS_EN_2025