Election of the Board of Vilkyškių pieninė AB

The Supervisory Council of Vilkyškių pieninė AB (company code 277160980, hereinafter – the Company) on 23 April 2026 elected the Board of the Company for a new term of office. Following the decision of the Supervisory Council, the Chairman of the Board was elected at the first meeting of the newly elected Board.

The newly elected Board is composed of:

Gintaras Bertašius – Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Vilkyškių pieninė AB;

Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Vilkyškių pieninė AB; Vilija Milaševičiutė – Member of the Board, Director of Economics and Finance of Vilkyškių pieninė AB;

– Member of the Board, Director of Economics and Finance of Vilkyškių pieninė AB; Sigitas Trijonis – Member of the Board, Director of the Investment Projects of Vilkyškių pieninė AB;

– Member of the Board, Director of the Investment Projects of Vilkyškių pieninė AB; Rimantas Jancevičius – Member of the Board, Director of Raw Material Purchase of Vilkyškių pieninė AB;

– Member of the Board, Director of Raw Material Purchase of Vilkyškių pieninė AB; Linas Strėlis – Independent Member of the Board;

– Independent Member of the Board; Andrej Cyba – Independent Member of the Board.

In accordance with the procedure established by the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, members of the Board are elected by the Supervisory Council for a term of four years. The Chairman of the Board is elected by the Board from among its members for a four-year term.

The CEO of Vilkyškių pieninė AB is authorised (with the right to sub-delegate) to notify the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania of the election of new members of the Board, to register the changed data in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania and to perform all other related actions.

Additional information authorized to provide Director of Economics and Finance of Vilkyškių pieninė AB Vilija Milaševičiutė, phone +370 441 55102, vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu.