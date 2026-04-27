CAQH Appoints Dr. Alex Ding as Chief Medical Officer

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAQH, the trusted data connector at the core of healthcare, today announced that Alexander Ding, M.D., M.S., M.B.A., has joined the organization as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Ding will bring a critical clinical perspective to CAQH’s strategy and solutions as the organization continues to expand its impact across the healthcare system. His leadership will ensure CAQH’s platforms and partnerships reflect real‑world clinical experience, supporting more accurate data, less administrative burden, and greater confidence across healthcare.

“Alex brings deep clinical credibility and a systems‑level understanding of how healthcare works in practice,” said Sarah Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of CAQH. “As CAQH enters its next phase, his perspective will strengthen our end‑to‑end healthcare data lifecycle, ensuring it is practical and grounded in the realities of care delivery.”

Ding joins CAQH with experience spanning clinical practice, health care strategy, physician engagement, and medical affairs. Most recently, he served as the Enterprise Deputy Chief Medical Officer at Humana, where he helped advance value-based care strategy, strengthened relationships with physicians and provider organizations, and supported governance and emerging work related to artificial intelligence in healthcare.

In addition to his industry leadership, Ding is a clinical associate professor at the University of Louisville School of Medicine and has held leadership roles in radiology practice, hospital governance, digital health, and national physician organizations. He is board certified in diagnostic and interventional radiology.

As healthcare organizations face increasing pressure to reduce administrative complexity and improve trust in data, the chief medical officer role embeds clinical expertise directly into CAQH’s leadership and decision making.

“Throughout my career, I have seen how often clinicians are asked to work around systems that were not designed with patient care or clinician workflow in mind,” Ding said. “CAQH has a unique opportunity to help the industry build a more connected and usable data foundation. One that respects clinicians’ time, supports better decisions, and makes it easier for healthcare organizations to work together.”

For more than 25 years, CAQH has partnered with providers, health plans, and other stakeholders to improve how essential healthcare information is collected and shared. Today, the organization maintains the nation’s largest and most complete healthcare data foundation, with more than 4.8 million provider data records sourced directly from providers and member data representing 75 percent of U.S. covered lives supplied by health plans. This national scale reduces administrative waste, improves efficiency, and supports better outcomes across the healthcare system.

Ding currently serves as an elected officer and board member of the American Medical Association and in 2025 was named by Pearl Health as a Top 50 Value‑Based Care Thinker. He earned degrees from the University of California, Berkeley; the University of California, San Francisco; and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He completed his residency and fellowship training at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School and is a United States Navy veteran.

For more information about CAQH and its leadership team, visit CAQH.org/leadership.

About CAQH

CAQH is the trusted data connector at the core of healthcare. For more than 25 years, the organization has powered the industry with the largest and most complete healthcare data foundation in the U.S., with more than 4.8 million provider data records sourced directly from providers and member data on 75% of covered lives supplied by health plans. By improving how essential information flows across the system, CAQH helps healthcare operate more efficiently and with greater confidence. Learn more at CAQH.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/992753a4-4e92-4e07-a0eb-3fe1a52d72c8