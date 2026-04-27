Prodigii Licenses VERSES® Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems, today announced an additional expansion and extension of its relationship with Prodigii AI, LLC (“Prodigii”), an enterprise AI infrastructure company focused on decision intelligence and intelligent resource orchestration.

The agreement represents an important next step in VERSES’ enterprise commercialization strategy, designed to accelerate the development and deployment of its technology into scalable, repeatable revenue.

Under the agreement, Prodigii will license VERSES’ product Genius™ to provide services for its customers alongside access to the world’s first “digital brain”, the AXIOM model. The Prodigii agreement is expected to unlock opportunities in financial services and insurance, cybersecurity, smart manufacturing, energy, healthcare and energy among other verticals.

Subject to the terms of the Agreement, Prodigii will pay Verses an initial license fee of USD$350,000. Prodigii is also required to make quarterly revenue sharing payments of at least $125,000 during the life of the Agreement which has an initial term of 10-years and an optional 10-year renewal. This agreement builds on the existing relationship between VERSES and Prodigii.

“We are excited to execute this deal with our long-term Beta Partner Prodigii,” said David T. Scott, VERSES interim CEO. “This agreement will enable Prodigii to effectively compete for contracts in the finance and cybersecurity sectors. It also validates our go to market strategy to generate revenues through a combination of direct contracts with enterprise customers and in partnership with channel partners.”

“Licensing Genius is expected to let us provide our customers with superior automated systems that update in real-time. By using the VERSES platform, we can efficiently deploy new solutions for our customers,” said Andrew Tasker, Chief Strategist and CEO of Prodigii AI. “ We believe this arrangement allows our customers to diversify their AI technologies - providing them with greater security and value for money. We are looking forward to scaling solutions across industries like healthcare, energy, and finance in the coming months.”

About VERSES

VERSES® is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent agentic systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius™, is an agentic enterprise intelligence platform designed to generate reliable domain-specific predictions and decisions under uncertainty. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai, LinkedIn and X.

On behalf of the Company

David Scott, CEO, VERSES AI Inc.

Press Inquiries: press@verses.ai

Investor Relations Inquiries

James Christodoulou, Chief Financial Officer

IR@verses.ai, +1(212)970-8889

About Prodigii AI

Prodigii AI is an enterprise AI Infrastructure Company building decision‑centric platforms that coordinate people, data, software, and AI systems into measurable outcomes. Prodigii focuses on intelligent resource orchestration across complex organizational, operational, and institutional environments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating to the intended use of proceeds from the Offering.

The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. As a result, there can be no assurance that such plans will be completed as proposed or at all. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, that the net proceeds from the Offering will be sufficient to fund the Company's intended activities; the Company will be able to execute on its research and development objectives as planned; and general business, market and economic conditions will not materially change. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan and achieve its research and development objectives; changes in general economic and market conditions; the Company's ability to maintain sufficient working capital and liquidity; dependence on key personnel and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees; competition from other companies in the Company's industry; and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company in accordance with securities regulations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.