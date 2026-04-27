Trump’s “tariff relief” ultimatum is economic coercion – Canada must stand up for steel jobs

TORONTO, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Steelworkers union (USW) National Director Marty Warren issued the following statement on reports that the Trump administration is offering tariff relief to Canadian steel and aluminum companies only if they commit to moving production to the United States:

“Let’s be clear: this isn’t relief – it’s blackmail and extortion.

The United States is using tariffs to attempt to force Canadian-based companies to move good jobs out of our communities and into theirs. That’s not trade. That’s economic coercion.

Canadian steelworkers are already paying the price – with layoffs, reduced production and growing uncertainty across our industry. Now, Canadian companies are being told the only way out is to shut down here and move their operations to the United States – taking Canadian jobs with them. That is unacceptable and we will not tolerate it.

A steel plant isn’t something you just shut down and move. These are billion-dollar facilities rooted in communities that depend on them. This is a direct attempt to gut our industrial base and undermine Canada’s economic sovereignty.

This is exactly why our union brought workers to Ottawa last week for our Stand Up for Steel conference and lobby day. We need a serious response from the federal government – one that defends Canadian jobs, strengthens our domestic industry and refuses to let foreign governments dictate where our production happens.

The government’s response must start with a real Canadian steel industrial strategy to build capacity here at home by tying major infrastructure projects to Canadian production and jobs. Public dollars must support Canadian jobs, not offshoring, backed by strong Buy Canadian rules and firm trade enforcement.

At the same time, workers need support now, including improvements to Employment Insurance, continued training investments and measures to protect incomes while this trade war drags on.

Canada must also be firm at the negotiating table. We should be ready to engage, but not at any cost. Any deal that locks in permanent tariffs or pressures Canadian companies to relocate is a bad deal, and Canada should walk away from it.

The message from steelworkers is simple: we’re not going anywhere. These are our jobs, our communities and our industries. And we expect our government to stand up for them.

As Canada prepares for the coming review of the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), negotiations are already being subverted by U.S. demands for upfront concessions on a range of Canadian policies before formal talks even begin. The federal government must stand firm, making clear that Canada will not accept terms dictated by Washington and that any progress must deliver real relief for at-risk Canadian industries.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.