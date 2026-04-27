Biofuels Market Size is Forecasted to reach USD 271.84 Billion by 2035 Rising Demand for Low-carbon Fuels Driven by Government Regulations.

Ottawa, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global biofuels market size will grow from USD 150.66 billion in 2026 to nearly USD 271.84 billion by 2035, accelerating with a solid CAGR of 6.78% from 2026 to 2035. The market is expanding steadily due to government blending mandates, rising fossil fuel concerns, & raised investments in sustainable aviation fuel & advanced bioenergy technologies.

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Biofuels Market Key Takeaways

North America dominated the global market in 2025, accounting for the largest share of 40%.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Among fuel types, bioethanol led the market in 2025 with the largest share.

The biodiesel segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

In terms of feedstock, vegetable oil accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

The jatropha feedstock segment is projected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.



Biofuels Market Revenue, By Fuel Type, 2022-2024 (USD Billion)

Fuel Type 2023 2024 2025 Biodiesel 34.53 37.03 39.8 Bioethanol 89.45 95.10 101.2



Biofuels Market Revenue, By Feedstock, 2022-2024 (USD Billion)

Feedstock 2023 2024 2025 Coarse Grains 34.03 36.00 38.1 Non-agri Feedstock 10.84 11.73 12.7 Biomass 8.18 8.83 9.6 Vegetable oil 34.42 36.57 38.9 Sugar crop 20.98 22.30 23.7 Jatropha 3.19 3.69 4.2 Others 12.34 13.02 13.8

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What are the Factors Propelling the Biofuels Market Growth?

The biofuels market is driven by the rising issues regarding energy security, & also through government mandates. The global trend indicates steady rises in the adoption of renewable fuels, coupled with policy frameworks that support renewable fuel blending, like tax credits and mandatory blending requirements, create linkages to reinforce supply chains & appeal to new investment. Globally, the growing use of biofuels to address the volatility in the price of oil and disruptions in supply, which strengthens the role biofuels play in assisting to diversify energy sources & lower greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, advances in second-generation & waste-derived feedstock technologies are improving biofuels' efficiency & eco-friendliness.

Market Prospects

The global biofuels market is promoting the use of low-carbon fuels in aviation, shipping, & heavy-duty transportation. The demand for advanced biofuels is led by government policies to bolster the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Countries like India are already implementing programs emphasized the progression of compressed biogas through their sustainable alternative towards an affordable transportation program. Moreover, an extensive opportunity focusing on the wide use of agricultural residue & municipal solid waste to evolve scalable second-generation biofuels will assist in driving biofuels to new investment approaches. Corporate commitments to decarbonization and net-zero global targets are also fueling more biofuel alliances, R&D and infrastructure development, thus enabling biofuels to become an integral part of a cleaner energy future.

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Regional Insights

Why did North America Dominate the Biofuels Market in 2025?

In 2025, North America registered dominance in the market due to the substantial technological improvements. Technological breakthroughs in biofuels have resulted in a higher demand for renewable fuel, thus leading to greater investment & expansion. The U.S. leads as a result of its robust support for both ethanol & renewable diesel through its clean energy initiatives. Advanced biofuels, like cellulosic ethanol & sustainable aviation fuel, have become mainstream and are quickly gaining momentum.

For instance,

In April 2026, XCF Global Inc. joined with Axens North America Inc. to allow XCF to deploy its proprietary modular refinery design & creating blueprint in combination with Axens Vegan process. (Source – Biodiesel Magazine)



How Big is the Size of U.S. Biofuels Market in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. Biofuels market size is valued at USD 53.92 billion in 2026 and is predicted to reach around USD 96.51 billion by 2035, growing at a significant CAGR of 6.78% from 2026 to 2035.

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U.S. Biofuels Market Highlights

By fuel type, ethanol segment led the market in 2025.

By fuel type, biodiesel is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By feedstock, vegetable oil dominated the U.S. biofuels market in 2025.



U.S. Market Trends

The U.S. was a major contributor to the biofuels market, as many leading energy providers & several start-ups have begun investing heavily in low-carbon fuels, with pivotal support towards both meeting emissions reduction goals. Also, the U.S. market is spurring the combined benefits of advanced infrastructure & plentiful feedstocks, which enable the rapid scale-up of biofuels production & wider adoption by both the transportation & aviation sectors.

How will the Asia Pacific Expand Rapidly in the Biofuels Market in the Coming Era?

The Asia Pacific is predicted to show the fastest expansion, due to the stricter regulations, including integrating mandates for ethanol and biodiesel in nations such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, & China. Also, these countries are widely using biofuels to minimize heavy reliance on foreign oil imports & prevent the impact of volatile fuel prices.

For instance,

In February 2026, Adelaide University secured an A$400,000 grant (€237,000) from the National Foundation for Australia–China Relations to introduce a new international research initiative to foster sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) progression. (Source – Biofuels)



Indian Market Trends

Eventually, the Indian government is transitioning towards E85 & is establishing a draft policy for higher ethanol blends. The latest trend has explored a pivotal commercial-scale 2G ethanol refinery in Bargarh, Odisha, which was commissioned by BPCL, turning agricultural residue into fuel.

For instance,

In April 2026, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. (SAM) announced its joint venture with CEID Consultants & Engineering Private Limited (CEID) for the progression of compressed biogas (CBG) plants & biofuel projects in India. (Source – SCC Online)



How is Europe Expected to Grow Notably in the Biofuels Market?

In the future, Europe is predicted to witness lucrative expansion. A key catalyst is the enforcement of the Renewable Energy Directive (RED II), which sets a 14% target for renewable energy in transport by 2030. Alongside, the ‘Fit-for-55’ package focuses for 55% greenhouse gas emission reductions by 2030, which increasingly fosters advanced, non-food biofuels. Moreover, the European Union’s commitment to net-zero by 2050 requires a shift from fossil fuels in transportation, aviation, & shipping.

Germany Market Trends

Specifically, Germany is aiming at a greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction quota instead of volume blending. This quota is pushing fuel leaders to move to fuels with lower carbon footprints. Besides this, Germany has a robust, policy-driven shift toward the latest biofuels produced from residues & waste.

For instance,

In April 2026, Germany raised €500 million for a Brazil-managed climate fund at BNDES, which increased financing for climate-mitigation projects, like biofuels and renewable energy, in alliance with Brazilian authorities. (Source – Global Banking and Finance)



Based on global data, Germany ranks as the second-largest biodiesel producer in Europe. According to recent figures from Verband der Deutschen Biokraftstoffindustrie, the country’s biodiesel production reached approximately 3.6 million metric tons in 2024, reflecting a year-on-year increase of about 100,000 tons. A significant share of this output over half was derived from rapeseed, with rapeseed oil-based biodiesel accounting for around 53.1% of total production in 2024.

In contrast, palm oil is no longer utilized in Germany’s biodiesel and fuel production. Biodiesel and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), also referred to as renewable diesel, produced from such tropical oils have not been supported under greenhouse gas reduction policies since 2023.

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Biofuels Market Scope

Report Metrics Details Market Size in 2025 USD 141 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 150.66 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 271.84 Billion Market Growth (2026 – 2035) 6.78% CAGR Dominating Region North America Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR from 2026 to 2035 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Fuel Type, Feedstock Type, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



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Segmental Insights

Fuel Type Insights

Why did the Bioethanol Segment Dominate the Biofuels Market in 2025?

The bioethanol segment led the market in 2025, due to its integration with existing transportation fuel blends, specifically as a component of gasoline. In addition to strong government mandates spurring the use of ethanol-blended fuel in emerging nations, widespread availability of ethanol-blended gasoline has had a positive impact on the growth of bioethanol-related products. Furthermore, surging concern over vehicle emissions has developed a rising interest in creating massive quantities of ethanol as a fuel source throughout many developed & developing countries.

In the future, the biodiesel segment is predicted to expand fastest, due to the growing demand for cleaner alternatives to conventional diesel fuel for heavy-duty transportation & industrial equipment. The growth of biodiesel for use in alternative fuel applications is being accelerated by the expanded availability of waste oils & animal fats as feedstock. In addition to supportive policies that promote the use of biodiesel as a renewable source of fuel. Furthermore, the rising use of biodiesel in logistics, agriculture, & public transportation applications is also contributing to the escalating use of biodiesel as a substitute for conventional diesel.

Feedstock Insights

How Did the Vegetable Oil Segment Lead the Biofuels Market in 2025?

The vegetable oils segment registered dominance in the market because of its abundance and advanced supply chain networks within the world's major agricultural-producing countries. Many oilseed crops, such as soybean, palm and rapeseed, have been found to have a high oil yield, with high conversion efficiency from oilseed to biodiesel. Continuous agricultural production levels coupled with an already established processing infrastructure, offering a source of scalable & dependable feedstock to facilitate the world with huge quantities of biofuels.

However, the jatropha segment is expected to be the fastest-growing feedstock due to its ability to produce oils on marginal & non-arable land. Subsequently, it has little or no competition with other food crops. Due to the high oil content & minimal input requirements associated with jatropha, it is an ideal source for biofuels produced in a sustainable manner. Funding for research projects and funding for jatropha plantations, especially in lower developed countries, & the combination of these two factors will result in jatropha being utilized as a viable alternative feedstock.

Biofuels Market Value Chain Analysis

Resource Extraction:

This stage involves processing agricultural crops, as well as collecting and refining waste materials used in biofuel production. Key players include Archer Daniels Midland Company and Wilmar International Ltd.

Power Generation:

At this stage, organic materials are converted into electricity or heat through processes such as direct combustion and gasification. Major participants include Cargill, Drax Group, and Green Plains Inc.

Regulatory Compliance and Energy Trading:

This segment covers sustainability certification, the use of renewable identification numbers (RINs), and low-carbon intensity credits for trading. Key companies operating in this space include Drax Group, Valero Energy Corporation, and Neste Oyj.

✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

Biofuels Market Companies

Abengoa Bioenergy S.A.

Cargill

DowDuPont, Inc.

Wilmar International Ltd

Archer Daniels Midland Company:

BTG International Ltd

Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

POET, LLC

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

My Eco Energy

China Clean Energy Inc.



What are the Revolutionary Developments in the Biofuels Market?

In January 2026, Corteva Inc. rolled out Etlas, its new 50:50 joint venture that will produce oil from crops, such as canola, mustard & sunflower, to utilize in the production of biofuels. ( Source - BP

In August 2025, Vinci's subsidiaries Group Cobra and Masa won the €1.2 billion contract from Moeve and Apical to deliver the mechanical and piping work at Spain's largest second-generation biofuel facility in Huelva. ( Source – Bio Energy Times )

In July 2025, KATZEN International was commissioned by Be8 S.A. to provide process technology and design services for the second phase of its flagship wheat-based ethanol facility in Passo Fundo, Brazil. (Source – biofuels International)



Segments Covered in the Report

By Fuel Type

Biodiesel

Bioethanol

By Feedstock

Coarse Grain

Non-agri Feedstock

Biomass

Vegetable Oil

Sugar Crop

Jatropha

Others



By Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

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